Used 2002 BMW M for Sale Near Me

13 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
M Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 13 out of 13 listings
  • 2002 BMW M in Black
    used

    2002 BMW M

    49,335 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $52,000

    Details
  • 2001 BMW M in Silver
    used

    2001 BMW M

    59,520 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,900

    Details
  • 2000 BMW M
    used

    2000 BMW M

    77,914 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,195

    Details
  • 2000 BMW M
    used

    2000 BMW M

    132,130 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,290

    Details
  • 1999 BMW M
    used

    1999 BMW M

    103,990 miles
    Lemon history, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 1999 BMW M
    used

    1999 BMW M

    71,166 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 1999 BMW M
    used

    1999 BMW M

    98,982 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,500

    Details
  • 1998 BMW M
    used

    1998 BMW M

    76,837 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,712

    Details
  • 2006 BMW M in Black
    used

    2006 BMW M

    87,080 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,977

    Details
  • 2006 BMW M in Red
    used

    2006 BMW M

    51,600 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,997

    Details
  • 1998 BMW M
    used

    1998 BMW M

    69,398 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,995

    Details
  • 1998 BMW M
    used

    1998 BMW M

    100,643 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,898

    Details
  • 2006 BMW M in Black
    used

    2006 BMW M

    124,791 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW M searches:

Showing 1 - 13 out of 13 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M
  4. Used 2002 BMW M

Consumer Reviews for the BMW M

Read recent reviews for the BMW M
Overall Consumer Rating
4.919 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
  • 5
    (95%)
  • 4
    (5%)
Worlds Fastest Tennis Shoe
MPowr,03/13/2005
I loved this eccentric vehicle from the moment I first set eyes on it and I have not been disappointed. It steers like a go-kart and has one of the sweetest motors available from any manufacturer - Porsche included. There are a few small details that could be better - like the windows don't wind down all the way and central locking is an aftermarket fitment - not good on a $46k car. All is forgiven once you get this beast out on a mountain road and it comes into it's element. Single minded firecracker with just one purpose - to be driven and hard!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
M
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW M info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings