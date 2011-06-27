  1. Home
  • This may be the ultimate two-seater in terms of performance, luxury and fun.
  • Risky styling of M coupe may not appeal to everyone.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The M coupe and convertible are bruiser punks masquerading as stylish debs; they're like Mickey Rourke in Jude Law's body. If raw-edged performance is what you're after, the M provides it in spades.

Vehicle overview

One thing BMW knows how to do is build sporty cars. The company released its M roadster, a heavily breathed-upon version of the Z3 roadster that was designed to compete head-to-head with the Porsche 911, as an early-1999 model. Then, BMW made headlines with the introduction of its funky-looking M coupe last year. By now, both M cars have established reputations as the cool, good-looking, fast, fun sports cars that everyone wants to have parked in their driveways.

These high-performance versions of the Z3 roadster and coupe make 240 M-power ponies.They are propelled by a potent 3.2-liter inline six, and can reach 60 from zero in less than 5.4 seconds. Developed by BMW's M division and based on the M roadster, the M coupe has an upgraded engine, suspension, brakes, wheels, tires and interior.

BMW launched its M coupe last year with a completely new shape from the A-pillars back. The roof blends into the top of a rear hatch with spoiler, a third brake light and new taillights. With chrome-trimmed gills, four exhaust tips, and a huge rear-end that arches and swells out to house 9-inch wide rear wheels, the M coupe has achieved a modern, beefy look. Just as tasty, however, is the M roadster, with its more conservative yet swoopy styling. Open-air travel is always a pleasure, but few convertibles are as entertaining as the BMW M roadster on a twisty two-lane or a flat stretch of deserted highway.

With stunning thrust and a potent revving capability, the cars exhibit excellent performance and handling. The gear shift lever feels tight, the torque band is wide and the brakes are confidence-inspiring with a progressive feel to the pedal. Rack-and-pinion steering is razor sharp and responds more crisply to inputs than does the Chevrolet Corvette or the Acura NSX, and the BMW's steering wheel is perfectly sized.

The M coupe's suspension is similar to the roadster's, with struts and arc-shaped lower arms in the front and semi-trailing arms in the rear, but the coupe boasts stiffer springs and a larger anti-roll bar. With the coupe's perfectly balanced 50/50-percent weight distribution, its body feels solid -- even around the sharpest corners.

Inside, the cars both offer seating for two in comfortable, sporty, two-toned leather bucket seats with integrated headrests. Instrument gauges on the dash and center console are ringed in classy chrome and there are enough of them to tell you what the car is doing at any given moment.

Unlike most two-seaters, the M coupe also provides a practical cargo space behind the seats for luggage or two full-size golf bags. Rear storage areas are accessible through a hatchback rear door and a cargo cover can be rolled back for privacy.

Standard equipment on these sportsters includes alloy wheels, traction control, ABS, limited-slip differential, heated windshield wiper jets, cellular phone pre-wiring, power heated door locks with two-stage unlock, side airbags, a/c and six-way power seats. A stereo with CD player or power sunroof are options. For 2000, consumers can also choose two new colors: Titanium Silver or Oxford Green.

2000 Highlights

The M cars carry over for 2000, save for two new exterior colors. Prices remain unchanged.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 BMW M.

See all 29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Super M Machine
jmillet,12/23/2003
I purchased my 2000 M Coupe (June 1999 build date) used with 28000 miles on odo. Replaced shocks and springs with Koni Sport single adjustable shocks and Dinan springs. Have had most of the applicable TSB up-grades applied under warranty to include fuel sending unit, rear wiper washer valve, transmission detent pins, and ECU software revision. Warranty repairs include A/C compressor replacement and rear half-shaft seal replacement. This car sees many high speed track miles driven at Driving Schools. It's not a practical daily driver. Most fun car I've ever owned.
A Fun Little Hatchback
Bimma Boy,07/06/2006
I bought this car to replace my 1994 M3, I don't regret buying this car at all. I love it, the amount of torque an power and the handling capability make this car oh so fun. Going from 60-90mph takes only a couple seconds without a down shift. Going through the twisties proves to be even more fun, going twice the speed limit through the turns makes this car an ultimate driving machine. Only a few thousand of these were sent to the US so you're not passing one every day and there's not gonna be one next to you at a light. The steering is precise and quick and the car goes wherever you point it. Not a hint of body roll an the car feels like its never gonna lose traction. This is one hell of a car!!!
Smile so hard your face hurts
Ken,07/29/2009
Bought the M with relatively high mileage (79K) but it is in great shape. Handles as though it is on tracks and accelerates, in all gears. Like it has jets. Long drives can be a bit difficult (I am almost 6'2" and the seats are a slightly bit hard, but if I take a break every 2 hours, no problem. It's a fun car, always noticed (ty, the cops too :( ) but a real treat to drive. I think I like the lines of this model more than the Z4 but would love to have some of the improvements of the newer Zs -- slightly wider interior, more comfy seats, and a fully automatic top. Otherwise, it's a dream.
210,000 miles and still drives like new
cliff r,07/20/2016
2dr Convertible
I purchased this car new towards the end of 1999. This car has performed amazingly well, is fun to drive, responsive, reliable, handles great, has plenty of power, is comfortable, and is surprisingly affordable regarding repairs. This is an everyday car for me. It has rarely broken down. Here would be the wishes: A glass rear window instead of plastic (I replaced the top once since owning the car, but the plastic window will start to get a yellowish tint over time), a spare tire (this car doesn't have one and if on a long trip and getting a blow out could be an issue- but I have not had this happen to me), an automatic hard top convertible instead of cloth (nitpicking), cheaper replacement speakers (the bass driver mounted on the center console behind and to the right of the driver blew out and is about $600.00 to replace- can't use a generic speaker). Total repair costs since I purchased this car are about $10,000- which is pretty good for a 16 year old car with over 200,000 miles on it. Without a doubt the best car I have ever owned and one I continue to greatly enjoy- hopefully for another 200,000 miles! I highly recommend this car.
See all 29 reviews of the 2000 BMW M
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2000 BMW M features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
