  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M
  4. Used 1999 BMW M
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 BMW M Base Features & Specs

More about the 1999 M
Overview
See M Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)229.5/324.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Measurements
Height50.4 in.
Wheel base96.8 in.
Length158.5 in.
Width68.5 in.
Curb weight3131 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Evergreen
  • Imola Red
  • Alpine White
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray
  • Evergreen
  • Kyalami Orange
  • Black
  • Estoril Blue
  • Imola Red
See M Inventory

Related Used 1999 BMW M Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles