Used 1999 BMW M for Sale Near Me
- 103,990 milesLemon history, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Car Ex Auto Sales - Houston / Texas
Car Ex Auto Sales is proud to present to you this 1999 BMW Z3 M Roadster with 3.2 Liter M3 Engine. Very well kept and serviced. Free 2 Year maintenance plan from Mycarcareplan.com included. Gorgeous vehicle in and out! Yellow on black leather interior with a Black convertible top! Runs and drives amazing. The convertible top looks great! Loaded with leather seats, power seats, heated seats, power convertible top, 5 speed manual transmission, power windows, power mirrors,, cold A/C, AM, FM, CD player and much more. Runs and drives great! Lots of fun to drive. Nationwide shipping and Extended warranty is available! Visit www.carexauto.com for MORE PICTURES! Call today at 832-436-5115 . Please call ahead to make sure vehicle is still available!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 BMW M .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSCK9330XLC87944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,166 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***LOW MILEAGE M ROADSTER................................IMOLA RED WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER BLACK TOP, 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS, AM/FM CD PLAYER, TRACTION CONTROL, 17 INCH STAGGERED ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 71K MILES, NEW CLUTCH, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 28 SERVICE RECORDS***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 BMW M .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSCK9331XLC89041
Stock: MAX18657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 98,982 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$12,500
One Stop Auto Mall - Phoenix / Arizona
**BMW Z3 Roadster Convertible ** New Arrival! We are please to offer this stunning 1999 BMW Z3 M Sport Roadster for sale. Incredible performance and Style,? the perfect balance! Bright Red Exterior with Red/Black leather interior. Rare! Clean Carfax History report! This vehicle is in excellent condition! Come in or call to schedule a test drive! We offer competitive financing. Rates and Term vary OAC. We deal with all types of credit situations. We are located at 22028 N 19th Ave,? Phoenix,? AZ,? 85027. For assistance call/text at (602)-300-2878 Office:(602)-595-9988. We are open from Monday-Saturday from 9am-7pm. Sunday per appointment only. Feel free to Visit us online at www.1stopautomall.com. - Air Conditioning,? Climate Control,? Cruise Control,? Power Steering,? Power Windows,? Power Door Locks,? Power Mirrors,? Power Drivers Seat,? Tachometer,? Driver Airbag,? Passenger Airbag,? Side Airbags,? Rear Defogger,? Intermittent Wipers,? AM/FM,? Cassette,? Leather Interior Surface,? Cup Holders,? Heated Mirrors,? Premium Sound,? Sport Seats - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. - ***Internet price is for Cash purchases*** - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Leather Interior Surface, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Sport Seats - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 BMW M .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSCK9336XLC88466
Stock: 88466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2019
- used
2000 BMW M77,914 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,195
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
THIS 2000 BMW M ROADSTER IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION CONDITION IN AND OUT! INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! 5-SPEED MANUAL! BEAUTIFUL BLACK POWER TOP! CRUISE CONTROL! POWER SEATS! GORGEOUS STYLE 40 STAR ALLOY WHEELS! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! HURRY IN, THIS GREAT DEAL WON'T LAST LONG! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS AMAZING VEHICLE VEHICLE VISIT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! HURRY IN, THIS GREAT DEAL WON'T LAST LONG! ASK FOR JUSTIN OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 BMW M .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSCK9342YLC91066
Stock: 13984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,837 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$15,712
Texas Toyota of Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
1998 BMW Z3 MWe pride ourselves in having some of the lowest prices in the country. Our goal is to save you time and money. Clean CARFAX. Heated Seats, Leather, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels, ACROSS FROM DFW AIRPORT, RARE!!, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Black Top, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Variably intermittent wipers.Call now to ask about this vehicle offered by Texas Toyota Of Grapevine, providing excellent service to these fine communities of the DFW Metroplex.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 BMW M .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSCK9330WLC85559
Stock: WLC8555T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 69,398 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$16,995
Bosak Nissan - Burns Harbor / Indiana
WE DELIVER!!! Local Trade, 10 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Black Top, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel.1998 BMW Z3 M 3.2L I6 Estoril Blue Metallic Bob Rohrman Nissan of Chesterton is conveniently located 25 minutes from the Illinois border, on I-94 at exit 22A. With over 300 cars to choose from, we'll be sure to find the right car at the right price for you. Please call or email ASAP to ensure that you don't miss out!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 BMW M .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSCK9336WLC86330
Stock: N20331B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- used
2000 BMW M132,130 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,290
Motorwerks BMW - Bloomington / Minnesota
Imola Red exterior and BLACK LEATHER interior, 3.2L trim. Leather Seats, REMOVABLE HARDTOP, Alloy Wheels, IN-DASH COMPACT DISC PLAYER, BLACK SOFT CONVERTIBLE TOP, CENTER CONSOLE VALET. CLICK NOW!EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYRollover Protection System, Traction Control, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety equipment includes Rollover Protection System BMW 3.2L with Imola Red exterior and BLACK LEATHER interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 240 HP at 6000 RPM*. VEHICLE FEATURESHeated Mirrors, Bucket Seats OPTION PACKAGESREMOVABLE HARDTOP, IN-DASH COMPACT DISC PLAYER *Deletes Std Cassette Player*, BLACK SOFT CONVERTIBLE TOP, CENTER CONSOLE VALET: cup holders, coin holder. OUR OFFERINGSIntroducing complimentary valet vehicle pickup & delivery for service exclusively at Motorwerks BMW! We are committed to your passion for driving The Ultimate Driving Machine. With our industry leading service, Motorwerks BMW makes it easy for you to ensure your BMW receives the necessary maintenance & service from our factory-trained Technicians. See dealer for complete details. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Leather Interior Surface, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 BMW M .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSCK9340YLC92460
Stock: B9181P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 100,643 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,898
AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel - Laurel / Maryland
Leather Seats Convertible Soft Top Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 1998 BMW 3 Series M coupe, 3.2L, 100k. miles , new tires and brakes exceptional condition , own the ultimate driving machine . this is a real car !!!!!!! 2 keys , books, mats, Maryland state inspected .. fyi the toughtest one in the usa When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Drop the top and have some fun in this well-appointed, sporty convertible. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This BMW 3 Series M 3.2L, 100k delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. The 3 Series M 3.2L, 100k has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 100,643mi put on this BMW. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that BMW 3 Series M 3.2L, 100k is in a league of its own Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Estoril Blue Metallic BMW 3 Series. When this vehicle was shipped from the factory, BMW decided that no option should be left off of this magnificent automobile. So, if you're in the market for a BMW 3 Series M 3.2L, 100k that is equipped with copious amounts of options, then we may just have the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Searching for a vehicle shouldn't mean that you have to buy one with flat, bald, and outdated tires. In the case of this 1998 BMW, the tires have been recently replaced and show to have good tread. There are other vehicles and then there is the BMW 3 Series M 3.2L, 100k. It is one of the most unique vehicles on the market, and you would be hard pressed to find another dealer offering something quite like this BMW. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 BMW M .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSCK9336WLC86070
Stock: WLC86070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- used
2001 BMW M59,520 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2001 BMW M Roadster for your consideration. The M Roadster is powered by a 3.2-liter S54 inline-six that features dual overhead camshafts and VANOS variable valve timing. It was originally rated at 315 horsepower. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a ZF 5-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. The body is finished in Estorilblau Metallic, with the paintwork, removable body-colored hardtop, black soft top, and other trim all being in great condition. Styling features include aggressive front and rear bumper covers, fender vents with M badging, aerodynamic wing mirrors, and quad exhaust tips when compared with the standard Z3 roadster. The M roadster rides on Staggered 17″ Style 40 wheels. The cabin is trimmed in black and blue Nappa leather on the seats, center console, doors, dash, and M steering wheel. Amenities include a power top, heated seats, air conditioning, and cruise control. The black interior features very nice leather seats and tons of M performance logos. The interior shows very little wear and is quite well equipped with power windows, power mirrors, power seats, and a leather-wrapped sports wheel. This car runs and drives very well, with great steering, brakes, and tight suspension. It comes with a car cover, soft top boot, and hardtop holder for when it is removed. Please call or email today with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 BMW M with Soft Top, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSCL93471LJ80707
Stock: B3230 G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2002 BMW M49,335 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$52,000
Toy Barn - Dublin / Ohio
2002 BMW Z3 M Coupe. Exterior finished in Black Sapphire with a Black interior.Key features: manual transmission, heated seats, heated exterior mirrors, power seats, sunroof, and Harman/Kardon sound system.1 of only 6,291 BMW Z3 M Coupes produced between 1998 and 2002, and 1 of only 2,858 North American specs. This car has an upgraded S54 engine from the M3. Only 1,112 Z3 M Coupes were produced with this engine and just 678 of these were North American spec.315 horsepower with 251 lb-ft of torque. 0-60 in approximately 4.5 seconds with a top speed limited at 155mph but capable of reaching 170+.Clean CARFAX with no accidents or damage reported.Original MSRP $45,935.Our professional sales associates would be happy to provide more information or assistance with this vehicle. You can reach them at:614-799-5000
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW M with Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UMCN93482LK61214
Stock: 22715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 87,080 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$18,977
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2006 BMW Z4 2dr M Roadster features a 3.2L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black Sapphire Metallic with a Dk Sepang Brown Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This BMW is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Active Seatbelts; Retractable Roof Panel Android Auto, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Sport Seats, Xenon - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UMBT935X6LY52449
Stock: 20496
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 51,600 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,997
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this BMW Z4 M Roadster includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Premium Sound System Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Rollover Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Brake Assist. EXPERTS REPORT Edmunds.com explains 'In nearly all performance aspects, the Z4 shines. Acceleration, braking and handling are all excellent. The Z4 is in its element on lightly trafficked roads when one can push the car toward its limits and enjoy the engine's sonorous exhaust note.'. Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Convertible Under $35,000. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Rollover Rating. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UMBT93596LE89841
Stock: F10838A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 124,791 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900
That Car Place - Albuquerque / New Mexico
Beautiful car and so much fun to drive and yes it is the M series! You will not be disappointed!!! That Car Place has been family owned and operated for over 40 years. We work hard to offer our customers the best in pre-owned autos trucks and SUV's. We don't just want your business today--we want you to keep coming back again and again. All of our vehicles are fully inspected and certified with a 63 point inspection through our on-site repair center. We also assist in financing and offer warranties on each vehicle sold. Visit us at our location or call us or text us directly at 505-266-4666.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW M with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UMBT93576LE89160
Stock: 21738C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the BMW M
