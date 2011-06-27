Vehicle overview

For Hitchcock, dialing "M" meant murder. BMW has been known to dial M, as well. But in this case, any screaming you hear will be due to overloaded tires or passengers with wild eyes and death grips on the door handles.

As most automotive enthusiasts know, the letter M refers to BMW's subsidiary motorsport division. Through it, select BMW models are modified into serious performance machines and given distinct nomenclature. Though it has no number associated with it (as with the M3 or M5), the 2007 BMW M is, in fact, based on the Z4 sports car. In daily lexicon, it's usually referred to as the M Coupe or M Roadster, though some people also use "Z4M."

Currently in its second generation (a previous version was based on the old Z3), the M is much more than a mere dress-up kit or sport package. Much of its hardware comes from the now-discontinued M3. The car's high-revving 3.2-liter inline six-cylinder engine develops 330 horsepower and sends its power to the rear wheels through an exclusive six-speed manual transmission and a beefy limited-slip rear differential.

The M cars sport many other tweaks to the base Z4 as well, including a wider front track, a stronger rear subframe, hydraulic power steering for better feel (the Z4's is electric), 18-inch wheels and 225/45 front and 255/40 rear performance tires. The springs and dampers are sport-tuned, and the brakes are the same as those used for the old M3's Competition package. Even the stability control system has been altered to be less intrusive.

Yet what's really impressive about the 2007 BMW M Coupe and Roadster is that they go beyond the numbers. Of course, they're relatively lightweight (about a 3,200-pound base curb weight for the Coupe), have near-ideal weight distribution and can post blindingly quick acceleration times. But they also provide some of the best thrills you can get from a non-exotic sports car. Visceral and extreme, they bring out the driver's inner hooligan. Every departure from a stoplight is an opportunity to hit 8,000 rpm, every corner a chance to hang the tail out wide.

Though not the quickest BMW M product, this one is arguably the most driver-centric. With just two seats, a modest trunk and no automatic transmission, the M Coupe and Roadster come close to being road-going race cars. Yet this aggressiveness, so intoxicating at times, is also a failing. In all honesty, many of our editors prefer the Porsche Boxster S or Cayman S. The Porsche models are more expensive (sometimes by a lot), but they match the M's performance and, at the same time, are more polished in their moves and communicative in their purpose. And if one of these sports cars has to also serve as a daily driver, these are qualities that can't be ignored.