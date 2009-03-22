Used 2007 BMW Z4 M for Sale Near Me

Possibly my favorite car ever. Driving the Z4M provides a fun, visceral experience I just didn't get from the Cayman S I test drove. The car is more challenging to the driver than the Porsche, but all the best sports car elements are there - the brakes and steering from the CSL, a firm suspension, the revvy S54 engine and a LSD, wrapped in a taut sculpted package that I think is the most successful of the flame-surfaced cars of the Bangle regime. This is a BMW M without the compromises required to genuflect at the alter of practicality required of the other M cars. I also like that you don't see the Z4 M Coupe everywhere - in over a year of ownership, I've seen only two others on the road.

