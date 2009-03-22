Used 2007 BMW Z4 M for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Z4 M Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 2008 BMW Z4 M in Black
    used

    2008 BMW Z4 M

    50,989 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $25,988

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW Z4 M

Read recent reviews for the BMW Z4 M
Overall Consumer Rating
4.913 Reviews
  • 5
    (92%)
  • 4
    (8%)
The Last True M Car?
epbrown,03/22/2009
Possibly my favorite car ever. Driving the Z4M provides a fun, visceral experience I just didn't get from the Cayman S I test drove. The car is more challenging to the driver than the Porsche, but all the best sports car elements are there - the brakes and steering from the CSL, a firm suspension, the revvy S54 engine and a LSD, wrapped in a taut sculpted package that I think is the most successful of the flame-surfaced cars of the Bangle regime. This is a BMW M without the compromises required to genuflect at the alter of practicality required of the other M cars. I also like that you don't see the Z4 M Coupe everywhere - in over a year of ownership, I've seen only two others on the road.
