Used 2008 BMW Z4 M for Sale Near Me

Z4 M Reviews & Specs
  • 2008 BMW Z4 M in Black
    used

    2008 BMW Z4 M

    50,989 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $25,988

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW Z4 M

See all 9 reviews
A true roadster...
Trevor,12/06/2009
Just as advertised, this is a true roadster. Great styling outside and in, power, balance, great to drive fast both straight and around the curves. Take note however, as a second car, it's fun, but not recommended as a primary mode of transport. It is a sports car. The M version has a stiff suspension and low MPG... a car to be driven for pleasure, top down, in fine weather. To leave garaged until one feels the urge for fun.. If one were to drive it every day, it would soon lose the fun value. Stiff suspension, firm seats. This car is designed for racetrack performance, not for around town comfort and convenience. Fit and finish is as you would expect from the brand. MMMM... did I mention fun?
