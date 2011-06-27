  1. Home
1998 BMW M Review

Pros & Cons

  • We don't care what other people say, we still think that this is the best roadster in the country. Willing engines, superb steering and brakes, a classic shape, and reasonable price make this car a stand out among the new offerings from Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.
  • Limited trunk space means that you will always travel light. Small gas tank means that you will stop frequently for fuel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Z3, introduced in 1996, has seen unflagging popularity with young and old alike. It seems that wherever we take this car a crowd quickly forms to ask questions about its performance and drool over its lovely shape. Changes to the Z3 lineup for 1998 include the addition of the Z3 coupe (we have not yet received formal press information on this car) and the introduction of the M Roadster, a heavily breathed-upon version of the Z3 that is designed to compete with Porsche 911 Cabriolet head-to-head.

So, what's so special about this car? Obviously, the thrill of open-air motoring in a European two-seater is appealing to any baby boomer that owned an MGA, MGB or TR-6 when they were going to college. Even better, the Z3 will undoubtedly be more driveable and comfortable than their counterparts of yesteryear. Twentysomethings are attracted to the Z3 because of its undeniable sex appeal and attainable price. Everyone else loves it because it's a BMW; that means spirited driving and a wagonload of prestige. The fact that the Z3 shares the 3-Series platform, engine and many components bodes well for the car's performance and safety.

The editorial staff at Edmund's has had a number of good-natured arguments over the character of this car. Some of us look at the Z3 and see a Miata rip-off. Others see a car that will fit quite nicely into BMW's M division, giving us some of the most exciting drop-top driving to be found on this side of the Italian Alps. We all think it's cute.

The 1998 Z3 is beautiful, and the inclusion of new high-performance coupe and roadster models round out the lineup quite nicely. If you don't have kids to haul around and love to drive, this is the car for you.

1998 Highlights

BMW's Motorsport division creates a meaner version of the Z3 dubbed the M Roadster. The M comes with 240-horsepower 3.2-liter inline six and rides on a stiffened version of the Z3 chassis with sticky 17-inch rubber mounted at each corner. The result is something like a German translation of an old big-block Cobra.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 BMW M.

5.0
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Close but not perfect
ZedHed,07/06/2010
A midget weight lifter who also wrestles and runs races. This is the modern equivalent to a classic British sports car - only very reliable and doesn't rust. Some short cuts were taken on interior design (no fuse for instrument lights, seat bushings wear quickly,glove box droops, plastic shoulder harness guides break habitually) but there are easy fixes for all of these and otherwise overall quality is great. This is a bargain in the used sports car market, and will bring a smile to your face every time you drive it. Be sure to inspect the rear sub-frame attach points in the trunk for separation on any candidate car being considered. This is a known weak area and is expensive to repair.
BMW M Power
pierre vanwienen,01/23/2009
This car is one of the most fun cars you can drive. Its 240 hp is much stronger than it suggests. It will smoke most cars with 300 plus hp. If you get an opportunity to drive one you'll buy it, it feels like a miniature 427 Cobra. Tons of torque with wheel spinning drifting power, even stock it will give most new sport cars a run for their money!
m roadster
ludefisk,09/17/2003
This car is fun to drive. It is a blast. The handling is terrific, acceleration is WOW. It is my wife's car and fortunately she goes out of town occasionally and I get to drive it. It has been in for electric seat trouble, the motor burned out and is welded to the frame, so the whole seat frame has to be replaced. The air conditioner has a hole in the evaporator canister (not sure if right term). Costs 1,100 to fix. An oxygen sensor had to be replaced. The seats dont fit tight as a result they shift slightly when cornering.
98 M Roadster
Gnubi,11/29/2003
My M absolutely scares me it handles so well and the acceleration in 6 cyclinder is unbelievable.
See all 13 reviews of the 1998 BMW M
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
