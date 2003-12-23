Used 2000 BMW M for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel - Laurel / Maryland

Leather Seats Convertible Soft Top Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 1998 BMW 3 Series M coupe, 3.2L, 100k. miles , new tires and brakes exceptional condition , own the ultimate driving machine . this is a real car !!!!!!! 2 keys , books, mats, Maryland state inspected .. fyi the toughtest one in the usa When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Drop the top and have some fun in this well-appointed, sporty convertible. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This BMW 3 Series M 3.2L, 100k delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. The 3 Series M 3.2L, 100k has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 100,643mi put on this BMW. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that BMW 3 Series M 3.2L, 100k is in a league of its own Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Estoril Blue Metallic BMW 3 Series. When this vehicle was shipped from the factory, BMW decided that no option should be left off of this magnificent automobile. So, if you're in the market for a BMW 3 Series M 3.2L, 100k that is equipped with copious amounts of options, then we may just have the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Searching for a vehicle shouldn't mean that you have to buy one with flat, bald, and outdated tires. In the case of this 1998 BMW, the tires have been recently replaced and show to have good tread. There are other vehicles and then there is the BMW 3 Series M 3.2L, 100k. It is one of the most unique vehicles on the market, and you would be hard pressed to find another dealer offering something quite like this BMW. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1998 BMW M .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBSCK9336WLC86070

Stock: WLC86070

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020