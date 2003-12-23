Used 2000 BMW M for Sale Near Me

13 listings
M Reviews & Specs
  • 2000 BMW M
    used

    2000 BMW M

    77,914 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,195

    Details
  • 2000 BMW M
    used

    2000 BMW M

    132,130 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,290

    Details
  • 1999 BMW M
    used

    1999 BMW M

    103,990 miles
    Lemon history, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2001 BMW M in Silver
    used

    2001 BMW M

    59,520 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,900

    Details
  • 1999 BMW M
    used

    1999 BMW M

    71,166 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 1999 BMW M
    used

    1999 BMW M

    98,982 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,500

    Details
  • 1998 BMW M
    used

    1998 BMW M

    76,837 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,712

    Details
  • 2002 BMW M in Black
    used

    2002 BMW M

    49,335 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $52,000

    Details
  • 1998 BMW M
    used

    1998 BMW M

    69,398 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,995

    Details
  • 1998 BMW M
    used

    1998 BMW M

    100,643 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,898

    Details
  • 2006 BMW M in Black
    used

    2006 BMW M

    87,080 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,977

    Details
  • 2006 BMW M in Red
    used

    2006 BMW M

    51,600 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,997

    Details
  • 2006 BMW M in Black
    used

    2006 BMW M

    124,791 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW M

Read recent reviews for the BMW M
Overall Consumer Rating
4.829 Reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (24%)
Super M Machine
jmillet,12/23/2003
I purchased my 2000 M Coupe (June 1999 build date) used with 28000 miles on odo. Replaced shocks and springs with Koni Sport single adjustable shocks and Dinan springs. Have had most of the applicable TSB up-grades applied under warranty to include fuel sending unit, rear wiper washer valve, transmission detent pins, and ECU software revision. Warranty repairs include A/C compressor replacement and rear half-shaft seal replacement. This car sees many high speed track miles driven at Driving Schools. It's not a practical daily driver. Most fun car I've ever owned.
