Vehicle overview

The BMW X6 is already a bit of an odd duck. This crossover's got a sporty nature and aggressive styling for sure, but it doesn't offer much in the way of utility. Well, for the 2010 ActiveHybrid X6, BMW has turned the oddity factor up to 11. This may be BMW's first ever hybrid vehicle, but compared to the base six-cylinder X6, the ActiveHybrid costs a whopping $32,400 more, yet delivers only 1 mpg more in combined city/highway driving. Crunching the numbers reveals that driving an average of 15,000 miles per year with fuel costs at $3 per gallon, it would take a comical 349.8 years to recoup the hybrid premium price.

Adding insult to injury, the ActiveHybrid X6 does not offer any appreciable gains in terms of feature content or performance. Almost all of the hybrid's standard features are available as options on the base X6. With this in mind, the break-even time for a similarly equipped six-cylinder X6 drops to a still ridiculous 181.7 years. Performance from the Hybrid is more impressive, but it still falls short of the standard gasoline-powered V8 model. Handling is also likely to suffer, since the Dynamic Performance Control found in the "regular" X6 has been eliminated to make way for the hybrid powertrain components.

What you do get is plenty of technology. The 2010 BMW ActiveHybrid X6 is the result of BMW's participation in a consortium of automakers including General Motors and (then) DaimlerChrysler that's since been disbanded. Like vehicles such as the Chevy Tahoe Hybrid and the new Mercedes-Benz ML450 Hybrid, the ActiveHybrid X6 is a full hybrid, meaning it can accelerate on battery power alone. A specialized transmission (that's paired to the gasoline turbocharged V8) combines both fixed gear ratios and the properties of a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Add it all up and you've got 5,765 pounds of hybrid goodness.

But wait, there's more in the way of odd. Like the other X6 models, the ActiveHybrid is also handicapped by its reduced cargo capacity and cramped rear quarters -- a byproduct of the sweeping rear roof line. Dig a little deeper and you'll also realize that many of the X6s underpinnings are shared with the less expensive X5. Considering that the X5 is offered with a more fuel-efficient yet still powerful diesel engine and boasts a bit more rear seat comfort and cargo utility, you have to wonder why BMW created the ActiveHybrid in the first place.

We're quite certain that your distant descendants won't be interested in inheriting a strange SUV powered by fossil fuels in the year 2360, so we suggest looking elsewhere for a car with green intentions. The Lexus RX 450h would seem to be a more logical choice since it costs about half as much as the ActiveHybrid X6 and actually provides a notable improvement in fuel economy. For those desiring a more Germanic feel with an eye on fuel economy, the diesel Audi Q7 TDI and Mercedes-Benz ML350 Bluetec, along with the aforementioned X5 diesel, make much more sense than the oddity that is the 2010 BMW ActiveHybrid X6.