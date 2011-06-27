Vehicle overview

It's really quite difficult to know where to begin. The 2011 BMW ActiveHybrid X6 wants to be a kind of hybrid vehicle with personality, a crossover utility executed with coupe-style character and hybrid-style fuel efficiency. But in the end, the result is a matrix of facts, figures, calculations and comparisons that keeps you from indulging yourself with this vehicle. It's almost befuddling, but nonetheless, we'll walk you through it.

It starts with the BMW X6, a carlike crossover based upon the platform of the full-size BMW X5 sport-utility. To make it more personal, the X6 is designed for just four passengers and its radically sloping roof line limits rear-seat headroom, cargo space and outward visibility. In this way the X6 is simply the SUV equivalent of a conventional coupe.

To this platform BMW adds its first-ever hybrid system to get the 2011 BMW ActiveHybrid X6. Co-developed with General Motors and the conglomerate formerly known as DaimlerChrysler, this hybrid system can propel the X6 at low speeds solely using the power sent from its batteries to a pair of electric motors encased within the transmission. Together with the turbocharged V8 from the BMW X6 xDrive50i, the ActiveHybrid system produces a total of 480 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque. That's a lot more than the xDrive50i, but all those hybrid components (notably the batteries) add about 500 pounds to the xDrive50i, compromising acceleration and cornering performance.

Yet a hybrid is more about fuel economy than performance, right? Well, thanks to all that power and weight, the ActiveHybrid manages to only better the 300-hp X6 xDrive35i by 1 mpg in EPA combined driving. Considering there's a $32,000 gap in price between the ActiveHybrid X6 and the X6 xDrive35i, it would take you 350 years to recoup the price premium (based on 15,000 miles per year and $3 per gallon of gasoline). That's not Star Trek time; it's Star Trek: The Next Generation.

We've found the BMW X6 to be one of the best-handling SUVs around. But the hybrid model's substantial weight gain and loss of BMW's trick Dynamic Performance Control system mean the ActiveHybrid X6 is just not as capable or rewarding to drive as its non-electrified siblings. That goes double for the hyper-performance BMW X6 M, which costs exactly the same as the ActiveHybrid X6.

So the 2011 BMW ActiveHybrid X6 becomes an overly complicated answer to a question we don't remember asking. It's a showcase for some interesting technology, but there's no compelling impact on the ownership experience. It's meant to deliver the performance of the V8-powered X6 with the fuel economy of the inline-6-powered X6, but it does so for the price of the exotic high-performance X6 M. In comparison, the diesel-powered BMW X5 is more practical, costs less and delivers 4 mpg more on the EPA's combined cycle.