  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW ActiveHybrid X6
  4. Used 2010 BMW ActiveHybrid X6
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 BMW ActiveHybrid X6 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 ActiveHybrid X6
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all ActiveHybrid X6s for sale
List Price Estimate
$10,453 - $14,635
Used ActiveHybrid X6 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

One nice ride

Mfer, 07/05/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Took this across the country - refined LOADED interior is stock on the active hybrid so the price is not as bad as it looks if your looking for a loaded BMW - a pleasure to drive every time I get in it.

Report Abuse

X6 Hybrid a Great Piece of Engineering

Geir Karlsen, 11/21/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Changed from a 2006 X5 4.8 to the 2010 X6 Hybrid. It was like night and day. The driving experience is stunning. The car looks great and clings to the road, is fast and is absolutely marvelous on the highway. Cruising between 60 and 90 is a dream. My BMW ownership has always been the best. Great service and sales and the high calibre BMW engineering and workmanship are why I have my 4th BMW.

Report Abuse

x6 hybrid- amazing technology

jdbmwowner, 02/16/2014
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

4th BMW, own m3; m6 and this is my favorite to drive. Fast, stable, full featured, incredible interior, and just fun to drive. One of the best cars I have owned, and I have owned over 30 cars.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all ActiveHybrid X6s for sale

Related Used 2010 BMW ActiveHybrid X6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles