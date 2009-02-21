Used 1991 BMW 8 Series for Sale Near Me

56 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
8 Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 56 listings
  • 1991 BMW 8 Series 850i
    used

    1991 BMW 8 Series 850i

    89,100 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,900

    Details
  • 1991 BMW 8 Series 850i
    used

    1991 BMW 8 Series 850i

    67,381 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,994

    Details
  • 1991 BMW 8 Series 850i
    used

    1991 BMW 8 Series 850i

    63,885 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,994

    Details
  • 1996 BMW 8 Series 840Ci
    used

    1996 BMW 8 Series 840Ci

    536,076,093 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $29,638

    Details
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive in Light Blue
    used

    2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive

    9,949 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $79,900

    $5,230 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 BMW 8 Series 840i xDrive in White
    used

    2020 BMW 8 Series 840i xDrive

    2,578 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $82,745

    $4,205 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 BMW 8 Series 840i xDrive in White
    used

    2020 BMW 8 Series 840i xDrive

    1,121 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $84,950

    $4,044 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive in Black
    used

    2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive

    15,793 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $89,880

    $2,210 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive in Black
    used

    2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive

    9,726 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $88,994

    $3,379 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 BMW 8 Series 840i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2020 BMW 8 Series 840i xDrive

    1,115 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $84,497

    $3,827 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive in Black
    used

    2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive

    9,038 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $82,800

    Details
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive in Dark Blue
    certified

    2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive

    10,490 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $94,250

    $2,506 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive

    17,264 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $78,991

    Details
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive in White
    used

    2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive

    7,769 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $81,895

    $4,308 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 BMW 8 Series 840i xDrive in Black
    used

    2020 BMW 8 Series 840i xDrive

    5,697 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $82,740

    $421 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive

    13,657 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $82,970

    $661 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 BMW 8 Series 840i xDrive in Black
    used

    2020 BMW 8 Series 840i xDrive

    2,737 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $83,745

    $2,982 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive

    4,582 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $87,900

    $2,402 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW 8 Series searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 56 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 8 Series
  4. Used 1991 BMW 8 Series

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 8 Series

Read recent reviews for the BMW 8 Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.79 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
Living with a legend
Acapulco,02/21/2009
Painted in non-factory Lamborghini yellow and with M5 18 inch "parallel" chrome rims, it looks simply stunning. Since I live in Acapulco, my son living in San Diego keeps the BMW garaged and serviced. The 850 is driven every other day, and I personally get to use it for a week every two months or so. There are few cars for any amount of money, that offer this fabulous driving experience. A real head-turner, even in La Jolla people just stop and stare. The rear seat, once you get in, is extremely comfortable, and regularly drive around with 4 passengers. The 850 is so quiet and stable that it is easy to go 100 MPH without noticing. In Sport Mode, performance is awesome.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
8 Series
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW 8 Series info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings