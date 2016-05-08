Used 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV in White
    used

    2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV

    60,917 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,880

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV

    60,049 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,591

    $4,301 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV in White
    used

    2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV

    53,354 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,990

    $3,235 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV in White
    used

    2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV

    36,336 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,900

    $4,006 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV

    77,479 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,997

    $3,141 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV in White
    used

    2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV

    34,715 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,900

    $3,054 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV

    49,306 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $19,499

    $3,737 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV in White
    used

    2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV

    45,392 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,457

    $3,635 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i

    37,140 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,600

    $2,323 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i xDrive in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i xDrive

    28,741 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,899

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV

    32,175 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,890

    $2,977 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV

    27,423 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i

    31,332 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $27,959

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV

    38,053 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,900

    $1,321 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV in White
    used

    2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV

    37,707 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,900

    $2,174 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV

    31,343 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,789

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i xDrive in White
    used

    2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i xDrive

    39,331 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $25,993

    $482 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i

    48,176 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,000

    $1,196 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,027 listings
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

Overall Consumer Rating
4.68 Reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (13%)
Hot 4 door hatch
BMW BOB,08/05/2016
435i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I wanted a car to replace my Audi S7, and this was just the ticket. Test drove Mustang 5.0, Lexus GS-f , Lexus IS-f, Mercedes C-400, and Audi 4 and S4. BMW 435 xi Grand Coupe with M package won on several points. Versatility of hatchback, styling, included no cost maintenance, ride/performance balance, and value. Audi maintenance is very expensive, Mustang 5.0 is unrefined, and Lexus handling is like a marsh mellow, The BMW is very quick and I have been averaging 28mpg on the highway at speeds of 75-80mph. The one major weakness in the vehicle is the horrible run-flat tires, with no option for a spare in the trunk. I will be changing to Michelin Pilot super sports soon, however puncture sealant kit must be purchased to compensate for lack of a spare." I" drive takes time to get used to, but once mastered works well. Hands free phone calls are very clear and crisp.
Report abuse
