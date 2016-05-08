Used 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California

Black; Dakota Leather Upholstery Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Alpine White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i is offered by Lexus of Cerritos. The BMW 4 Series 428i's pristine good looks were combined with the BMW high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. The BMW 4 Series 428i is economically and environmentally smart. BMW clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. In addition to being well-cared for, this BMW 4 Series has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2016 BMW 4 Series: The BMW 4-series is a stylish car that offers most of the performance and styling of a sports car without compromising too much comfort or practicality. It features sleek, low styling and is available in a few different body styles, including as a convertible. Performance is brisk, but ride and comfort have been carefully balanced to provide a driving experience that is both entertaining and somewhat luxurious. The BMW 4-series competes with sedans and coupes such as the Audi A5, the Mercedes Benz C-Class and the Lexus IS. Prices start at just over $40,000. Starting at around $65,000, the top of the line M4 offers blistering performance and razor-sharp handling but in a practical coupe package. Power output from the turbocharged 6-cylinder engine is impressive, but the smaller engine displacement means fuel economy is still decent at around 20 mpg combined EPA. The M4 is available in both coupe and convertible form. Interesting features of this model are M4's unmatched performance and Stylish body, great handling, sporty and powerful engines, usable back seats, variety of body styles, available all-wheel drive All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA4A9C58GGL88555

Stock: GGL88555

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020