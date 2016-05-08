Used 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me
1,027 listings
- 60,917 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,880
- 60,049 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,591$4,301 Below Market
- 53,354 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,990$3,235 Below Market
- 36,336 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,900$4,006 Below Market
- 77,479 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,997$3,141 Below Market
- 34,715 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,900$3,054 Below Market
- 49,306 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$19,499$3,737 Below Market
- 45,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,457$3,635 Below Market
- 37,140 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,600$2,323 Below Market
- 28,741 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,899
- 32,175 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,890$2,977 Below Market
- 27,423 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,998
- 31,332 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,959
- 38,053 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,900$1,321 Below Market
- 37,707 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,900$2,174 Below Market
- 31,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,789
- 39,331 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Government Use
$25,993$482 Below Market
- 48,176 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,000$1,196 Below Market
BMW BOB,08/05/2016
435i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I wanted a car to replace my Audi S7, and this was just the ticket. Test drove Mustang 5.0, Lexus GS-f , Lexus IS-f, Mercedes C-400, and Audi 4 and S4. BMW 435 xi Grand Coupe with M package won on several points. Versatility of hatchback, styling, included no cost maintenance, ride/performance balance, and value. Audi maintenance is very expensive, Mustang 5.0 is unrefined, and Lexus handling is like a marsh mellow, The BMW is very quick and I have been averaging 28mpg on the highway at speeds of 75-80mph. The one major weakness in the vehicle is the horrible run-flat tires, with no option for a spare in the trunk. I will be changing to Michelin Pilot super sports soon, however puncture sealant kit must be purchased to compensate for lack of a spare." I" drive takes time to get used to, but once mastered works well. Hands free phone calls are very clear and crisp.
