Used 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

Toyo Financial Group - Cypress / Texas

With all the power and performance you desire and the practicality you need, our 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i Gran Coupe is elegant in Alpine White. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp while paired with a lightning-quick paddle-shifted 8 Speed Automatic transmission in order to reward you with spectacular acceleration and handling. This Rear Wheel Drive duo offers you near 35mpg on the open road. Tailor your driving style to your mood with Eco Pro, Comfort, Sport, and even Sport modes! The unique profile of our 428i Gran Coupe has a powerful presence that is accentuated with alloy wheels. Enjoy the benefit of the 428i Gran Coupe's hatchback design with massive cargo space, a wide opening, and well-placed cargo hooks. A haven of refinement, the cabin welcomes you with BMW Ambiance lighting, rich wood trim, and 8-way power seats with premium seats. The technology is easy to use with the iDrive system's prominent display, Bluetooth, BMW TeleService, and a three-spoke multifunction leather-wrapped steering wheel. Of course, your safety is priority number one at BMW. This 428i Gran Coupe has been thoughtfully designed with a multitude of advanced safety features to give you added peace of mind while you enjoy the art of the drive. Our Coupe embodies the ideal blend of practicality and performance! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Toyo Financial Group In House Financing Buy Here Pay Here BHPH EZ Financing

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA4A9C59GGL88743

Stock: L88743

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-20-2020