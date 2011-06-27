Estimated values
2014 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,088
|$17,062
|$18,866
|Clean
|$14,324
|$16,182
|$17,865
|Average
|$12,796
|$14,420
|$15,862
|Rough
|$11,268
|$12,659
|$13,859
Estimated values
2014 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,669
|$21,345
|$23,785
|Clean
|$17,723
|$20,243
|$22,523
|Average
|$15,833
|$18,039
|$19,998
|Rough
|$13,942
|$15,836
|$17,473
Estimated values
2014 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,094
|$22,235
|$25,092
|Clean
|$18,127
|$21,087
|$23,760
|Average
|$16,193
|$18,792
|$21,096
|Rough
|$14,259
|$16,496
|$18,433
Estimated values
2014 BMW 4 Series 435i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,333
|$19,681
|$21,824
|Clean
|$16,455
|$18,665
|$20,666
|Average
|$14,700
|$16,633
|$18,349
|Rough
|$12,945
|$14,601
|$16,033
Estimated values
2014 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,885
|$16,956
|$18,845
|Clean
|$14,131
|$16,081
|$17,845
|Average
|$12,623
|$14,330
|$15,845
|Rough
|$11,116
|$12,580
|$13,844
Estimated values
2014 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,962
|$19,157
|$21,160
|Clean
|$16,103
|$18,168
|$20,037
|Average
|$14,385
|$16,190
|$17,791
|Rough
|$12,667
|$14,212
|$15,545
Estimated values
2014 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,909
|$20,181
|$22,258
|Clean
|$17,002
|$19,140
|$21,077
|Average
|$15,189
|$17,056
|$18,714
|Rough
|$13,375
|$14,973
|$16,351
Estimated values
2014 BMW 4 Series 435i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,303
|$23,760
|$26,009
|Clean
|$20,224
|$22,534
|$24,629
|Average
|$18,067
|$20,081
|$21,868
|Rough
|$15,909
|$17,628
|$19,107
Estimated values
2014 BMW 4 Series 428i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,125
|$20,681
|$23,011
|Clean
|$17,207
|$19,613
|$21,789
|Average
|$15,371
|$17,478
|$19,347
|Rough
|$13,536
|$15,343
|$16,904
Estimated values
2014 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,244
|$16,157
|$17,903
|Clean
|$13,523
|$15,323
|$16,953
|Average
|$12,080
|$13,655
|$15,052
|Rough
|$10,638
|$11,987
|$13,152
Estimated values
2014 BMW 4 Series 428i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,124
|$16,135
|$17,970
|Clean
|$13,409
|$15,303
|$17,016
|Average
|$11,978
|$13,637
|$15,109
|Rough
|$10,548
|$11,971
|$13,201