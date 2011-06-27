  1. Home
2014 BMW 4 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,088$17,062$18,866
Clean$14,324$16,182$17,865
Average$12,796$14,420$15,862
Rough$11,268$12,659$13,859
Estimated values
2014 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,669$21,345$23,785
Clean$17,723$20,243$22,523
Average$15,833$18,039$19,998
Rough$13,942$15,836$17,473
Estimated values
2014 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,094$22,235$25,092
Clean$18,127$21,087$23,760
Average$16,193$18,792$21,096
Rough$14,259$16,496$18,433
Estimated values
2014 BMW 4 Series 435i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,333$19,681$21,824
Clean$16,455$18,665$20,666
Average$14,700$16,633$18,349
Rough$12,945$14,601$16,033
Estimated values
2014 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,885$16,956$18,845
Clean$14,131$16,081$17,845
Average$12,623$14,330$15,845
Rough$11,116$12,580$13,844
Estimated values
2014 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,962$19,157$21,160
Clean$16,103$18,168$20,037
Average$14,385$16,190$17,791
Rough$12,667$14,212$15,545
Estimated values
2014 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,909$20,181$22,258
Clean$17,002$19,140$21,077
Average$15,189$17,056$18,714
Rough$13,375$14,973$16,351
Estimated values
2014 BMW 4 Series 435i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,303$23,760$26,009
Clean$20,224$22,534$24,629
Average$18,067$20,081$21,868
Rough$15,909$17,628$19,107
Estimated values
2014 BMW 4 Series 428i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,125$20,681$23,011
Clean$17,207$19,613$21,789
Average$15,371$17,478$19,347
Rough$13,536$15,343$16,904
Estimated values
2014 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,244$16,157$17,903
Clean$13,523$15,323$16,953
Average$12,080$13,655$15,052
Rough$10,638$11,987$13,152
Estimated values
2014 BMW 4 Series 428i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,124$16,135$17,970
Clean$13,409$15,303$17,016
Average$11,978$13,637$15,109
Rough$10,548$11,971$13,201
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 BMW 4 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 BMW 4 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,523 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,323 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 4 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 BMW 4 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,523 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,323 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 BMW 4 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 BMW 4 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,523 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,323 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 BMW 4 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 BMW 4 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 BMW 4 Series ranges from $10,638 to $17,903, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 BMW 4 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.