Estimated values
2014 BMW 2 Series 228i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,046
|$12,627
|$14,158
|Clean
|$10,581
|$12,103
|$13,539
|Average
|$9,651
|$11,055
|$12,301
|Rough
|$8,721
|$10,007
|$11,063
Estimated values
2014 BMW 2 Series M235i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,499
|$19,843
|$22,122
|Clean
|$16,762
|$19,019
|$21,155
|Average
|$15,289
|$17,372
|$19,220
|Rough
|$13,816
|$15,725
|$17,286