Used 2018 Audi TT 2.0T quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2018 TT
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
S Line Competition Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
S Sport Seat Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
155 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
manual driver seat easy entryyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Cargo Boxyes
USB Cablesyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats (Front Mats Only)yes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front head room37.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room33.8 in.
Rear leg room28.9 in.
Rear shoulder room47.9 in.
Exterior Options
18" All-Season Tiresyes
Audi Beam-Ringsyes
19" 5-Arm-Star Design Forged Wheelsyes
Audi Beam-quattroyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Paint ProtectionPartial hood and fenders
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity12.0 cu.ft.
Length164.7 in.
Curb weight3164 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base98.6 in.
Width72.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Nano Gray Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Brilliant Black
  • Vegas Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Rock Gray Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Palomino Brown, premium leather
  • Black Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black w/Rock Gray Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
245/40R18 93Y tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
