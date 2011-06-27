Used 2018 Audi TT Consumer Reviews
Beautiful looks and cabin
There are faster cars in this price range, but I love the looks and build quality of our TT. They aren't big sellers, so you won't see one at every corner. So far, ours has been reliable and comfortable out on the open road. Carefully consider the competition package, the stiff suspension and lowered springs create a really hard ride that takes commitment to live with. If I was to buy another, I'd spend a bit more on the TTS to get the adjustable suspension and ability to have a softer ride.
My first great quality fast and frankly fun car
Expect a really fun car to drive. It will set you back in your seat when you push on the peddle.
Not much Bang for the Bucks
Terribly over-priced. Nice electronics, sport-looking. Buggy, expensive to own, Insurance out of sight. Car is maybe worth $35,000 but you’ll be stuck paying at least $50,000 to $60,000. For that, buy a Porsche.
