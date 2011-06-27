Estimated values
2015 Audi RS 5 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,375
|$34,567
|$38,892
|Clean
|$29,280
|$33,339
|$37,437
|Average
|$27,089
|$30,882
|$34,528
|Rough
|$24,898
|$28,426
|$31,618
Estimated values
2015 Audi RS 5 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,062
|$34,211
|$38,492
|Clean
|$28,978
|$32,996
|$37,052
|Average
|$26,809
|$30,564
|$34,172
|Rough
|$24,641
|$28,133
|$31,292