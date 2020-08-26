Used 1997 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me

1,891 listings
  • 2002 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro in Light Blue
    used

    2002 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro

    135,224 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro
    used

    2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro

    112,225 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro in Red
    used

    2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro

    210,204 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2003 Audi A4 1.8T
    used

    2003 Audi A4 1.8T

    117,400 miles

    $3,477

    Details
  • 2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro
    used

    2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro

    160,020 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2004 Audi A4 1.8T in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Audi A4 1.8T

    80,654 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2004 Audi A4 1.8T in Silver
    used

    2004 Audi A4 1.8T

    151,359 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $995

    Details
  • 2004 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro in Silver
    used

    2004 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro

    139,959 miles

    $5,980

    Details
  • 2004 Audi A4 3.0 quattro in Gray
    used

    2004 Audi A4 3.0 quattro

    51,657 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,495

    Details
  • 2004 Audi A4 1.8T quattro in Silver
    used

    2004 Audi A4 1.8T quattro

    109,863 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,483

    Details
  • 2004 Audi A4 1.8T quattro in Light Blue
    used

    2004 Audi A4 1.8T quattro

    81,215 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,777

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Edition in Silver
    used

    2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Edition

    182,070 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 3.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2005 Audi A4 3.2 quattro

    97,787 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,980

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 1.8T in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Audi A4 1.8T

    137,287 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,350

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Edition in Silver
    used

    2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Edition

    168,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,899

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 1.8T
    used

    2005 Audi A4 1.8T

    123,434 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $5,675

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    168,626 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    139,928 miles

    $4,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A4

Overall Consumer Rating
4.261 Reviews
Sure isn't a Honda or Toyota!!
cpr8,08/15/2011
I bought my A4 used about a year ago, and I have fallen in love! There is no other used car out there that can match the fun to drive, reliability, build quality, or fuel economy for that matter. I can manage around 20-24 around town, and at most 28 on the highway, that's pretty good, considering its a 15 year old car with 215,000 miles on it, with a V6, and Quattro. Like I said, it has 215,000, and it still runs like a dream. The only problem I have had with it is an EGR code always popping up, I went thru the whole EGR system, and couldn't find anything. Turns out it was the filler hose on the gas tank, sense it also leaked when I filled it up.
