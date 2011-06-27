Estimated values
1997 Audi A4 2.8 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$547
|$1,242
|$1,618
|Clean
|$481
|$1,097
|$1,429
|Average
|$350
|$805
|$1,050
|Rough
|$219
|$513
|$671
Estimated values
1997 Audi A4 1.8T 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$547
|$1,242
|$1,618
|Clean
|$481
|$1,097
|$1,429
|Average
|$350
|$805
|$1,050
|Rough
|$219
|$513
|$671
Estimated values
1997 Audi A4 2.8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$590
|$1,257
|$1,618
|Clean
|$520
|$1,110
|$1,429
|Average
|$378
|$814
|$1,050
|Rough
|$236
|$519
|$671
Estimated values
1997 Audi A4 1.8T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$547
|$1,242
|$1,618
|Clean
|$481
|$1,097
|$1,429
|Average
|$350
|$805
|$1,050
|Rough
|$219
|$513
|$671