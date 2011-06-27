Used 2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Consumer Reviews
Sportster Even More Fun
kansashick, 05/03/2008
I traded my 2006 coupe for a leftover 2007 roadster and could not be happier. The '06 had several of the early production problems -- sorted out by AM nicely. This car, OTOH, is simply perfect. IMO, it looks even better than the coupe and the sportshift (once you get used to it) is even more fun than the manual and allows for even more aggressive driving on the twisties. The top fits well and the car is quiet with it up. Wind buffeting is not much of a problem top down. I get even more thumps up and admiring looks in the roadster than in the coupe. This is a very special, very exclusive car. To the best of my knowledge. there are only three in KC and I have yet to see the other two.
