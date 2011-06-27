  1. Home
2013 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive number of standard and technology features
  • spacious interior
  • sporty handling with V6 sedan and wagon
  • excellent build and materials quality.
  • Button-happy center console
  • unimpressive braking performance
  • slightly underpowered four-cylinder
Acura TSX Sport Wagon for Sale
Used TSX Sport Wagon for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though not quite as compelling as a couple other rivals, the 2013 Acura TSX is nonetheless a smart choice for an entry-level luxury sedan or wagon.

Vehicle overview

If the idea of a sporty, practical, affordable luxury car seems like one big oxymoron, that may be because you have yet to meet the 2013 Acura TSX. In fact, a big part of the compact TSX lineup's appeal is that this one model seems to check so many important boxes.

For starters, the TSX comes standard with quite a few upscale features, including xenon headlights, leather upholstery and heated front seats. Then there's the choice of a fuel-efficient four-cylinder or a more powerful V6 engine. Even the suspension manages to strike a likable balance between a supple ride and solid handling. Wrap it all up in stylish sheet metal outside and add a comfortable, high-quality interior and you have a car with a number of strengths.

These positives are tempered by a couple of shortcomings. Topping the list is the fact that the TSX can't match the serious performance potential of some of its more sporting European competitors. And while the interior is handsome and upscale, it lacks some of the high-end trappings common to luxury-oriented models. Given that, we'd recommend having a look at the admittedly pricier 2013 Audi A4 and 2013 BMW 3 Series, as well as the equally stylish 2013 Volvo S60.

Once you've gained that broader perspective, though, we think most buyers will find the 2013 Acura TSX to be an entry-level luxury car with a lot of good qualities. Even if those qualities do seem like they should be mutually exclusive.

2013 Acura TSX Sport Wagon models

The 2013 Acura TSX is a compact entry-level luxury model that's offered in sedan and Sport Wagon body styles.

Standard equipment for both the TSX sedan and TSX Sport Wagon includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, heated outside mirrors, a sunroof, keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat with memory settings, a four-way power passenger seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks. Electronics include Bluetooth and a seven-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, auxiliary audio input jack and a USB port.

The sedan also can be had with a V6 engine, an upgrade that also brings 18-inch alloy wheels, a firmer suspension and a road-noise-cancelling feature for the audio system. A Special Edition package, offered only on the four-cylinder sedan, bundles a more aggressive-looking front spoiler, a unique rear bumper fascia and side sills and wheel treatments. Inside, the package adds faux-suede seat inserts, red interior stitching, red cabin illumination, aluminum pedals, bright silver trim elements and a black headliner.

The optional Technology package adds a rearview camera, a navigation system, voice recognition and a premium 10-speaker Acura/ELS surround-sound audio system. This package on the wagon also includes a power liftgate.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Acura TSX is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Acura TSX sedan is available with a choice of two engines. The 2.4-liter four-cylinder puts out 201 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque (172 lb-ft when equipped with the manual transmission), while the 3.5-liter V6 produces 280 hp and 254 lb-ft. The TSX Sport Wagon is available only with the four-cylinder. A five-speed automatic transmission with sport shift paddles is standard on all models, with a six-speed manual available as an option on the four-cylinder sedan only.

In Edmunds testing, a manual four-cylinder TSX sedan loped to 60 mph from a standstill in an unremarkable 7.7 seconds. The automatic sedan and Sport Wagon both posted 0-60 times that were about a second slower. The V6, on the other hand, posted a competitive 0-60 time of 6.4 seconds.

EPA fuel economy estimates for the TSX sedan with the four-cylinder engine and automatic transmission are 22 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 26 combined; with the manual gearbox those numbers drop to 21/29/24. The wagon achieves 22/30/25, while the V6-powered sedan comes in at 19/28/23.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2013 Acura TSX includes antilock brakes, stability control, traction control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, both the four- and six-cylinder versions of the TSX stopped from 60 mph in 133 feet; comparable sport sedans we've tested have braking distances that are a significant 10-15 feet shorter. The Sport Wagon came to a halt in 127 feet.

In crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the TSX earned a top rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

When it comes to performance, the 2013 Acura TSX is a mixed bag. Acceleration with the four-cylinder engine is merely adequate, though the available six-speed manual gearbox helps make the most of the engine's output. The V6 delivers much more satisfying throttle response, albeit with a noticeable fuel economy penalty. Both the manual and automatic transmissions provide smooth, precise shifts.

Handling is quite good, especially with the sport-tuned suspension that underpins both the Sport Wagon and V6-powered sedan. The ride quality also is comfortable and quiet compared to other sport sedan competitors.

Interior

Inside the 2013 Acura TSX you'll find a pleasing design done up in high-quality soft-touch materials. At first the dash seems covered by an indecipherable mass of buttons, but with a little time, using these controls becomes fairly intuitive. The optional navigation system, on the other hand, is user-friendly from the first encounter. The available ELS premium audio system is another option we can heartily recommend.

The sedan's cabin offers a good amount of room, especially compared to competitors like the Lexus IS 250. At just 12.6 cubic feet, the sedan's trunk is on the small side, however. The Sport Wagon's cargo hold is another story entirely, with a generous 61 cubic feet of space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Acura TSX Sport Wagon.

5.0
3 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Sorry it’s not made anymore
Frosty,09/02/2018
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
I love this car. Rock solid, reliable and fun to drive. Only complaint is the passenger seat needs better padding and support.
Love My Sportwagon...Again!
really1,09/22/2013
Just traded in my 2011 TSX Sport Wagon for a 2013 TSX Sport Wagon Tech in Graphite Luster Pearl. Once I found out Acura would no longer be making this car after 2013, I went out and got myself another one. I almost had it 2 years and 42K Miles. I have had many cars, but never the same one! I have 2 dogs (lab and golden) and they fit just fine. Great Gas Mileage - 27MPG regular commute. 34 MPG on long trips. Love it - A shame it never got the advertisement it deserved.
Comfortable and great gas milage
T. Torch,10/10/2019
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
This car is a great car Have been doing it to Florida for the past few years and the mileage is about 30+ mpg. It holds a lot of bags and items in the back as well once you put the back seat down. All the seats, front and back are very comfortable
See all 3 reviews of the 2013 Acura TSX Sport Wagon
Write a review

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
