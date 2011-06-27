Vehicle overview

Somewhere between sensible and luxurious, the 2012 Acura TSX has found a home. With a sprinkling of sporty athleticism thrown in for good measure, the TSX is the epitome of the multi-talented entry-level luxury car.

Within the Acura TSX lineup, buyers can choose varying degrees of performance and utility. The base models run with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, which we've found to be merely adequate. Fortunately, there's also a higher-output 3.5-liter V6 that we prefer in this large sedan. Prospective owners may select the standard sedan or opt for the more utilitarian TSX Sport Wagon, which boasts cargo capabilities that rival a crossover SUV.

Occupying this middle ground between common and special has its drawbacks. While the Acura TSX models are certainly pleasant to drive, they're not as sporty as some other choices, nor are they as opulent as models that make luxury more of a priority. When compared to the established Audi A4 and the segment-leading BMW 3 Series, the TSX's shortcomings become readily apparent, though it's worth noting that these German competitors will end up costing you more. The Volvo S60 might be another possibility given its more expressive Swedish flair.

However, if you find yourself shopping for a car that's both sensible and luxurious, we see no reason why the 2012 Acura TSX shouldn't be at the top of your list.