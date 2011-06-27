  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura TSX Sport Wagon
  4. Used 2013 Acura TSX Sport Wagon
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 TSX Sport Wagon
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all TSX Sport Wagons for sale
List Price Estimate
$10,021 - $14,274
Used TSX Sport Wagon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Sorry it’s not made anymore

Frosty, 09/02/2018
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love this car. Rock solid, reliable and fun to drive. Only complaint is the passenger seat needs better padding and support.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love My Sportwagon...Again!

really1, 09/22/2013
16 of 53 people found this review helpful

Just traded in my 2011 TSX Sport Wagon for a 2013 TSX Sport Wagon Tech in Graphite Luster Pearl. Once I found out Acura would no longer be making this car after 2013, I went out and got myself another one. I almost had it 2 years and 42K Miles. I have had many cars, but never the same one! I have 2 dogs (lab and golden) and they fit just fine. Great Gas Mileage - 27MPG regular commute. 34 MPG on long trips. Love it - A shame it never got the advertisement it deserved.

Report Abuse

Comfortable and great gas milage

T. Torch, 10/10/2019
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is a great car Have been doing it to Florida for the past few years and the mileage is about 30+ mpg. It holds a lot of bags and items in the back as well once you put the back seat down. All the seats, front and back are very comfortable

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all TSX Sport Wagons for sale

Related Used 2013 Acura TSX Sport Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles