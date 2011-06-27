Used 2013 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Consumer Reviews

really1 , 09/22/2013

Just traded in my 2011 TSX Sport Wagon for a 2013 TSX Sport Wagon Tech in Graphite Luster Pearl. Once I found out Acura would no longer be making this car after 2013, I went out and got myself another one. I almost had it 2 years and 42K Miles. I have had many cars, but never the same one! I have 2 dogs (lab and golden) and they fit just fine. Great Gas Mileage - 27MPG regular commute. 34 MPG on long trips. Love it - A shame it never got the advertisement it deserved.