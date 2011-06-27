Used 2013 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Consumer Reviews
Sorry it’s not made anymore
I love this car. Rock solid, reliable and fun to drive. Only complaint is the passenger seat needs better padding and support.
Love My Sportwagon...Again!
Just traded in my 2011 TSX Sport Wagon for a 2013 TSX Sport Wagon Tech in Graphite Luster Pearl. Once I found out Acura would no longer be making this car after 2013, I went out and got myself another one. I almost had it 2 years and 42K Miles. I have had many cars, but never the same one! I have 2 dogs (lab and golden) and they fit just fine. Great Gas Mileage - 27MPG regular commute. 34 MPG on long trips. Love it - A shame it never got the advertisement it deserved.
Comfortable and great gas milage
This car is a great car Have been doing it to Florida for the past few years and the mileage is about 30+ mpg. It holds a lot of bags and items in the back as well once you put the back seat down. All the seats, front and back are very comfortable
