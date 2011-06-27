Used 2015 Acura TLX Consumer Reviews

Acura's Sedans are Back! unlimitedinc , 08/27/2014 67 of 68 people found this review helpful I had a TSX. It was great. I have to admit, for the TLX, I was worried about the dual clutch transmission. I worried about Acura getting back to its roots with its sedans. All that has been put to rest. My 2.4L tech TLX has been absolutely great! There are some pretty curvy, hilly roads in Austin and I put the car to a test. It handles amazingly well and the transmission... awesome! You can feel the gear change from idle on to 2nd gear but that's it. Even then, it's pretty close. The technology is awesome too! I haven't even gotten to the aesthetics. The body looks great and the interior is definitely luxury. Thank you Acura! Report Abuse

Awesome car! 2015 TLX SH-AWD theslash , 12/24/2014 SH-AWD w/Technology Package 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful June 27, 2020 69000 km update Car is running great. AC works awesome. Needs rear brakes. Not bad for 69K. I stopped using voice recognition. It's a joke. Totally useless. June 27, 2019 - update 53000 km Car is still running great. Dec26, 2018 - update 42,000 KM No issues. June 26, 2018 - Update 33,000 KM There are no issues with the car. Tires don’t have enough traction for winter driving. I will go with another all season set for the next season. Fuel consumption on the highway is amazing. Dec 25. 2017 - Update 27,000 KM Overall not happy with the navigation system. It's not accurate and voice commands are useless. Transmission occasionally does not shift properly. I'll have to bring it to the dealer to investigate. June 24, 2017 - Update 22,000 km - No issues to report. Breaks at 80%. B16 done at $382 tax in. Dec 24, 2016 - Update 15,000 km - no issues to report. Hwy Fuel economy 34 mpg possible in the economy mode. May 24, 2016 - Update 11,000 Km and so far no trips to the dealer other than one oil change and one non urgent software update. No issues to report. Fantastic fuel economy. This car is amazing. If you you can afford a car at this price point, this is the best that money can buy. It drives like luxury limo in a fuel economy mode and converts to sport agile performance sedan in a sport and sport + mode. Fuel economy is even better than advertised. There is a lot of technology and a learning curve but eventually you get a good use of most of the features. Interior is super quiet while driving and it has a buttery smooth transmission. However, when you push it hard, it gives you roaring sound. I-4 was also impressive, but feels peppy and sporty without that luxury feel of V6. AWD is awesome too. Highly recommended. Awesome build quality. Bluetooth - Make sure your phone is compatible! Apparently, I am hearing that Acura is not the fastest brand out there to update their Bluetooth software. I had no problem so far, but some close friends are experiencing nerve wrecking issues with their phone connectivity. Specially older models with newer phones. You probably think it's not a big deal until you experience the problem and it's very frustrating. I love the car, and I am planning to drive it a long time, but they must make sure Bluetooth connectivity is there. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love this new car! jwrinn , 09/21/2014 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Love the new TLX. Very smooth ride. Electronics in the dash are well thought out. The interior design is sporty yet classy. The LED headlights give the car a very sleek and trendy look. The Econo mode boost gas mileage. 70/30 split of highway/city driving has earned me 29mpg. Report Abuse

Love this car sandre63 , 11/03/2014 17 of 17 people found this review helpful This is my third Acura, I've had two TLs over the past six years. I liked them but alway felt like something was missing. This car has everything and more. They thought of every detail from the lights turning on at night when I get close to the car to the technology that enhances the driving experience. I feel like I got a lot of bang for my buck Report Abuse