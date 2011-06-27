  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura TLX
  4. Used 2015 Acura TLX
  5. Appraisal value

2015 Acura TLX Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Acura TLX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,199$16,607$18,960
Clean$13,564$15,851$18,076
Average$12,293$14,340$16,307
Rough$11,023$12,829$14,538
Sell my 2015 Acura TLX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura TLX near you
Estimated values
2015 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,318$18,883$21,393
Clean$15,588$18,024$20,395
Average$14,128$16,306$18,399
Rough$12,669$14,587$16,404
Sell my 2015 Acura TLX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura TLX near you
Estimated values
2015 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,411$20,019$22,571
Clean$16,632$19,109$21,518
Average$15,075$17,287$19,413
Rough$13,517$15,465$17,307
Sell my 2015 Acura TLX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura TLX near you
Estimated values
2015 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,871$15,202$17,479
Clean$12,295$14,511$16,664
Average$11,144$13,127$15,033
Rough$9,993$11,744$13,403
Sell my 2015 Acura TLX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura TLX near you
Estimated values
2015 Acura TLX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,575$18,103$20,576
Clean$14,878$17,279$19,616
Average$13,485$15,632$17,697
Rough$12,092$13,985$15,777
Sell my 2015 Acura TLX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura TLX near you
Estimated values
2015 Acura TLX Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,637$19,232$21,770
Clean$15,893$18,357$20,755
Average$14,405$16,607$18,724
Rough$12,917$14,857$16,693
Sell my 2015 Acura TLX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura TLX near you
Estimated values
2015 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,210$16,651$19,036
Clean$13,575$15,893$18,148
Average$12,303$14,378$16,372
Rough$11,032$12,863$14,597
Sell my 2015 Acura TLX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura TLX near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Acura TLX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Acura TLX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,295 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,511 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Acura TLX is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Acura TLX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,295 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,511 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Acura TLX, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Acura TLX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,295 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,511 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Acura TLX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Acura TLX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Acura TLX ranges from $9,993 to $17,479, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Acura TLX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.