2017 Acura RLX Review
Pros & Cons
- Smooth-revving V6 engine offers ample power
- Long list of standard safety and convenience features
- Spacious cabin and seating, especially for rear seat passengers
- Sport Hybrid model offers fast, fuel-efficient acceleration
- Not priced competitively against German competition
- Dual-screen infotainment system isn't very intuitive
- Flat front seat cushions lack long-distance comfort
- Steering feels disconnected from the road
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which RLX does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.0 / 5
2017 Acura RLX models
The 2017 Acura RLX comes powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine (310 horsepower, 272 pound-feet of torque) that drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. Two trim levels are available: the Technology package and the Advance package. The 2017 Sport Hybrid, which has a combined output of 377 hp and 341 lb-ft from its 3.5-liter V6 and three electric motors, is also available in both trims/packages above. The Sport Hybrid features a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive with torque-vectoring technology.
The RLX with Technology (the lowest trim level) comes well-equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, automatic wipers, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable front seats (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), heated front seats with driver-seat memory settings and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The list of standard features includes dual displays, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a 14-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD and satellite radio, a USB-iPod interface, smartphone app integration (with Pandora and Aha internet radio integration) and an auxiliary audio jack.
The RLX comes standard with a full suite of driver assistance aids known as AcuraWatch. AcuraWatch bundles forward collision mitigation with automatic braking, lane departure intervention, road departure intervention (similar to lane departure intervention, but it can help prevent the car from leaving a paved surface), blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
The Advance package adds a power rear sunshade, manual rear passenger window shades, remote start, auto-dimming outside mirrors, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree parking camera system and a premium sound system, also with 14 speakers.
The Sport Hybrid equipment mirrors that of the non-hybrid RLX, with the exception of a head-up display that comes standard with all trims. The display projects information such as turn-by-turn navigation directions, power distribution, and potential collision warnings within the driver’s line of sight.
Trim tested
Driving3.0
Comfort3.5
Interior3.5
Utility2.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.0 / 5
|Driving
|3.0
|Comfort
|3.5
|Interior
|3.5
|Utility
|2.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Acura RLX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the RLX models:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- This feature lets you set a desired speed and maintain a distance between you and the vehicle ahead, even bringing you to a complete stop.
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- This feature alerts you of obstacles detected ahead, providing visual alerts first, and will automatically brake for you if you don't react.
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- A forward-facing camera detects lane markings and will guide the car back to the middle if you begin to drift to the side.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the RLX
Related Used 2017 Acura RLX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 RLX
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2020 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Acura ILX 2019