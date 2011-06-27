  1. Home
2015 Acura RLX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Abundant standard features
  • spacious cabin.
  • Harsh ride with the 19-inch wheels and tires
  • disconnected steering feel
  • so-so display screen graphics with distracting interface
  • front seats get uncomfortable on longer drives.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall, the 2015 Acura RLX covers the luxury sedan basics pretty well, but otherwise doesn't do much to distinguish itself.

Vehicle overview

The 2015 Acura RLX isn't the most well-known choice for a midsize luxury sedan, but it scores pretty high marks for what truly matters in this segment. Its interior rivals a large sedan's for roominess, as demonstrated by the backseat, which has plenty of legroom for adults to stretch out. Said interior also boasts a long list of standard equipment and can be done up in soft, perforated leather upholstery and genuine wood trim. If technology is your thing, Acura offers the RLX with a smart mix of available features (we're quite fond of the optional 14-speaker Krell sound system). As a bonus, RLX pricing is also typically a bit less than the competition.

Acura introduced the new RLX last year, starting with the base front-wheel-drive model that has a 3.5-liter V6 engine rated at 310 horsepower. A Sport Hybrid model with all-wheel drive, more horsepower and even better fuel economy was supposed to arrive soon after, but its introduction was delayed. As such, Acura says the Sport Hybrid will be sold during the 2015 calendar year but still as a 2014 model. For now, we're expecting that the 2015 RLX will be the base-model only. Alas, we're more fond of the Sport Hybrid than we are of the base model. Performance and handling from the base model are uninspiring, and the ride quality isn't as compliant and smooth as we expect for this class.

These aren't major drawbacks, but they factor in for our Edmunds.com "B" rating of the RLX. If you're shopping for a midsize luxury sedan, we think the 2015 Audi A6 is a better all-around package, while the Lexus GS 350 looks and feels more special inside. The new 2015 Hyundai Genesis sedan is also worth a look, as it offers many of the same tech features at a lower price point. Higher up on the price scale, the engaging BMW 5 Series and prestigious Mercedes-Benz E-Class are more customizable for features and have more powertrain options. Overall, the base RLX covers the luxury sedan basics pretty well, but otherwise doesn't do much to distinguish itself.

2015 Acura RLX models

The 2015 Acura RLX comes in five main trim levels (most are referred to as packages.) The Sport Hybrid variant will retain its designation as a 2014 model throughout the new model year.

The base RLX comes well-equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leatherette upholstery (premium vinyl), heated eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar), driver memory settings and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The list of standard electronics includes an upper 8-inch display, a lower 7-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a 10-speaker ELS sound system with a CD player, HD and satellite radios, a USB/iPod interface, smartphone app integration (with Pandora and Aha Internet radio integration) and an auxiliary audio jack.

The RLX with the Navigation package adds navigation capability to the 8-inch screen at the top of the dash plus voice controls, AcuraLink telematics and additional smartphone app integration. In addition, a modified climate control system uses input from the GPS receiver to automatically adjust cabin temperature on the side of the car that is exposed to direct sunlight.

Choosing the Technology option package bundles 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic wipers, power-retractable mirrors, a blind-spot monitoring system, noise-reducing acoustic glass, leather upholstery and a 14-speaker ELS sound system. You can further upgrade the audio quality with the premium 14-speaker Krell Audio package. This package also includes a power rear sunshade and manual rear door sunshades.

The available Advance package adds adaptive cruise control, a collision mitigation system with automatic braking, a lane-keeping assist system, front and rear parking sensors, auto-dimming outside mirrors, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Acura RLX Sport Hybrid will still be on sale, but Acura says it will continue to be designated as a 2014 model (there will be no 2015 Sport Hybrid per se). For the regular RLX, the Advance option package now includes a heated steering wheel.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Acura RLX is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that puts out 310 hp and 272 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission are standard.

In Edmunds testing, a 2015 RLX with the Advance package went from zero to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds, which is average for a midsize luxury sedan. The EPA rates the RLX at 24 mpg combined (20 city/31 highway), which is essentially average for a six-cylinder luxury sedan.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Acura RLX include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver side knee airbag.

A rearview camera is standard, but you have to spring for the Advance option package to get front and rear parking sensors. That package also includes lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist and a frontal collision warning and mitigation system with automatic braking. A blind-spot monitoring system is included on models equipped with the Technology and higher option packages.

In Edmunds testing, the RLX managed a 60-0-mph braking distance of 120 feet, an average number for this class.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has performed its battery of crash tests on the RLX, resulting

Driving

The 2015 Acura RLX's V6 engine is quiet and smooth and pairs well with the six-speed automatic. It's sufficiently powerful and should suit most buyers just fine, though rival sedans with turbocharged or supercharged six-cylinders feel noticeably quicker.

The RLX doesn't ride with the same composure as other sedans in this class. Especially when fitted with the 19-inch wheels, it feels harsh when driving over rough patches at low speeds, while the ride on the highway can be bouncy. Only on truly smooth pavement does the RLX ride like a luxury sedan. Take it around a few turns, and the big Acura will be steady but not particularly athletic or communicative through its steering feel.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Acura RLX.

5(50%)
4(25%)
3(12%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
4.1
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car
TMW,11/24/2015
Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Just to give a little backround, my last two cars were a Lexus GS and an Acura RL. I did not like my Lexus at all and got rid of it after less than two years. I had that Lexus in the shop 7 times in those two years for various problems. Up until then, I had pretty much owned only Toyota or Lexus. In 2008, I decided to get the Acura RL to replace the Lexus GS. The Acura RL treated me very well for 6 years until I gave it to my daughter. When it was time to get a new car, I considered many different luxury brands but kept coming back to Acura. So far, I have 24,000 miles on the car. I can honestly say, this is the best car I have ever owned. I look forward to driving it everyday. There were a couple of recalls which were easily taken care of...I was not having problems before the recalls. If I had to do it again, I would not hesitate to get the RLX. I would love to have the hybrid version but it was not available when I bought my car. I had a deposit for one with the dealer but after waiting a year, they finally told me they weren't sure when they would available. I guess that would be my one complaint with Acura...they had a predicted release date for the hybrid and it kept getting delayed and there was no information available as to if and when they were going to come out with the car.
Luxury Sedan for everyday use!
Paul Kif,07/17/2016
Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I got this car back in April 2015. I have 9k miles on it now. Car drives without any issues whatsoever. When driving around 70 miles on the freeway car gets about 34mpg, even though by the book it is 31mpg. Mixed driving I get 26-27mpg, which is great considering how big car is. Car is definitely not the softest on the planet, since I saw few people complain about it, which is true I agree with that, however car is luxury/sport and some sport cars are not the most soft cars out-there. I really like a lot of standard options such as LED Headlights, P-AWS rear wheel steering technology 19" luxury wheels, acoustic windshield and front glass and etc., This car is definitely worth getting considering car cost a lot less than competition with similar options, less by about 15k. Also retail value always nice on Acuras and reliability is good if you think to keep car for longer than 5 years. In my opinion car looks much better than Lexus GS and boring looking Audi A6. Acura looks very beautiful, one of my favorite looking car in it's class.
Great car
daniel6767,01/15/2015
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This is a wonderful car- my 4th Acura (2 TSX, 1 TL) Interior surpasses anything I looked at and the technology that comes standard is exceptional. Could be a bit sharper on the outside but still gets lots of looks and certainly beats the Lexus GS. And, with the great discounting going on, would be hard to beat the value.
stay away from RLX
b2cmu1,01/17/2015
Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Purchased new RLX in 2014, what a mistake. It has had three recalls and now an engine noise has developed which Acura mechanics can not figure out. Audio tapes have been sent to Acura Engineering and they are stumped. I intend to get rid of it as soon as it comes back from shop (two weeks) Bad news trade in value is now $35,000 for a one year old car with 12,000 miles for which I paid $52,000. Go with Lexus or Infinity and save yourself trouble
See all 8 reviews of the 2015 Acura RLX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2015 Acura RLX features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Acura RLX

Used 2015 Acura RLX Overview

The Used 2015 Acura RLX is offered in the following submodels: RLX Sedan. Available styles include Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Navigation 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and Krell Audio Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

