Just to give a little backround, my last two cars were a Lexus GS and an Acura RL. I did not like my Lexus at all and got rid of it after less than two years. I had that Lexus in the shop 7 times in those two years for various problems. Up until then, I had pretty much owned only Toyota or Lexus. In 2008, I decided to get the Acura RL to replace the Lexus GS. The Acura RL treated me very well for 6 years until I gave it to my daughter. When it was time to get a new car, I considered many different luxury brands but kept coming back to Acura. So far, I have 24,000 miles on the car. I can honestly say, this is the best car I have ever owned. I look forward to driving it everyday. There were a couple of recalls which were easily taken care of...I was not having problems before the recalls. If I had to do it again, I would not hesitate to get the RLX. I would love to have the hybrid version but it was not available when I bought my car. I had a deposit for one with the dealer but after waiting a year, they finally told me they weren't sure when they would available. I guess that would be my one complaint with Acura...they had a predicted release date for the hybrid and it kept getting delayed and there was no information available as to if and when they were going to come out with the car.

Read more