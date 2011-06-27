2020 Acura RLX
What’s new
- The RLX carries over unchanged for 2020
- Part of the first RLX generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Quiet, comfortable interior
- Spacious cabin and seating, especially for rear passengers
- Long list of standard safety and convenience features
- Dual-screen infotainment system is outdated and nonintuitive
- Interior design looks dated
- Subpar ride and handling for the class
- The hybrid fails to offer standout efficiency
2020 Acura RLX Review
Blingy crossovers may have taken over the landscape for the time being, but the luxury sedan still carries a certain savoir faire that cemented its place as a status symbol long ago. So it would seem there's room for a rival to the BMWs and Lexuses of the world, especially one from Acura, the company responsible for the exotic NSX, backed by Honda build quality and reliability.
Unfortunately, that sedan is the RLX. The flagship Acura sedan is well-made, offers a strong engine and comes with loads of standard features to undercut the competition. But its ride quality is not befitting of a luxury car, especially against heavy hitters from Audi, Cadillac and Genesis. The infotainment system is not only outdated but also confusing to use. An optional Sport Hybrid version offers dual electric motors but with slightly improved fuel economy, less trunk space and a smaller gas tank. It amounts to little considering the substantial leap in price.
Buyers looking for a good entry point to the luxury segment will find things to like. The interior is comfortable and spacious, with materials of a higher order than what's used in most sedans on the road. But the RLX doesn't stand out, and in many areas it falls noticeably short in a crowded field. The car hasn't been significantly updated since it first debuted in 2014. And it shows.
Which RLX does Edmunds recommend?
Acura RLX models
Acura offers only two trim levels on the 2020 RLX. The first is the RLX P-AWS, a well-equipped front-wheel-drive sedan with all-wheel steering. The second is the RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD, which upgrades to all-wheel drive and a hybrid powertrain, as well as a bevy of standard luxury and safety features to justify a big bump in price.
The entry RLX P-AWS offers an array of standard luxury features, coupled with a trick up its sleeve. The sedan is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine (310 hp, 272 lb-ft) mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Though it's front-wheel-drive, it also has rear-wheel steer, meaning the rear wheels will subtly turn in the opposite direction of the front wheels to help the back of the car swing around turns. Leather-trimmed, heated front seats that can be adjusted 12 ways are standard. So are navigation and a suite of driving safety aids.
One step above that is the RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD, which adds a hybrid powertrain and front and rear electric motors, giving the car all-wheel drive. Though both trims are powered by the same engine, the lithium-ion battery in the Sport Hybrid model ups total output (377 hp, 341 lb-ft). Power is sent through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for better performance. A premium audio system and parking sensors are among the standard features on a long list of upgrades.
Features & Specs
|Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$61,900
|MPG
|28 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|377 hp @ 6500 rpm
|P-AWS 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$54,900
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite RLX safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lets you set a desired speed and maintain distance between you and the vehicle ahead, even bringing you to a complete stop.
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Alerts you of obstacles detected ahead. Provides visual alerts first and will automatically brake if you don't react.
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Detects lane markings and will guide the car back to the middle if you begin to drift out of your lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Acura RLX vs. the competition
Acura RLX vs. Acura TLX
Both sedans suffer from outdated technology and bland driving characteristics. The RLX holds the edge for its enormous interior space and standard V6 engine. However, a TLX can be optioned up to the same V6 and several enticing features that still leave it priced well below the RLX.
Acura RLX vs. Honda Accord
Though the Accord is a more pedestrian sedan, it holds several distinct advantages over the RLX. For one, it's much more fun to drive. Ride quality and handling are leagues better in the Honda, even on models that are nearly half the price of the RLX. Newer infotainment and more accessible storage are also strengths in areas where the RLX struggles. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Accord.
Acura RLX vs. Lexus GS 350
The Lexus GS checks just about every box a luxury sedan buyer is looking for. Its interior is properly sumptuous, and the smooth ride easily justifies its attractive starting price. There is a performance F Sport model with upgraded suspension, brakes and styling. The biggest drawback is the infotainment system, but the RLX has its own issues in that department.
FAQ
Is the Acura RLX a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Acura RLX?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Acura RLX:
- The RLX carries over unchanged for 2020
- Part of the first RLX generation introduced for 2014
Is the Acura RLX reliable?
Is the 2020 Acura RLX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Acura RLX?
The least-expensive 2020 Acura RLX is the 2020 Acura RLX P-AWS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $54,900.
Other versions include:
- Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $61,900
- P-AWS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $54,900
What are the different models of Acura RLX?
More about the 2020 Acura RLX
2020 Acura RLX Overview
The 2020 Acura RLX is offered in the following submodels: RLX Sedan, RLX Hybrid. Available styles include Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and P-AWS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 10A).
Related 2020 Acura RLX info
