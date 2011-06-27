Used 2017 Acura RLX Consumer Reviews
Unfairly Overlooked and Ridiculously Underrated!
I test drove just about every luxury sedan in this price range--BMW, Audi, Lexus, Infinity, Porsche (suv), and some midlevel sedans as well, and I can honestly say this is the best one out there. Why? Well,....it depends on what you want. I wanted Quality (I've always loved the way Acura's drive and last), Safety (NHTSA and IIS best ratings --with suite of safety features), Visibility (you can actually see out of the car and over your shoulder), Dependability (not one issue with it for over a year), and Ease of Driving (the smoothest engine and most maneuverability I've come across), ---(btw, the steering IS very connected to the road and incredibly sporty for a large sedan). Not to mention--- the roomy, rear seat, , the quiet cabin, the improved suspension, the way it climbs a hill and never downshifts, not to mention its' classic, elegant appearance. The RLX is a fantastic vehicle and it's a shame that it doesn't get more love in the press. Read reviews from actual owners!! Test drive it yourself, and you'll be extremely surprised in the best possible way. Pricing is high, but check around to get a good deal. They are out there. There is nothing sedate about this top notch sedan. It is thee hidden jewel at Acura!
smooth ride
By far the best car i have every owned. Does all the bells and whistles in outstanding manner. Cons a bit pricey for most folks.
Great Car
Traded in a 2012 Acura TL . The 2017 Acura RLX is just a perfect Car. It is quiet has a lot of power and a great car for the price. Tested a Lexus GS350 but the Acura RLX is much better.
RLX Understated Value
This car is a understated value, Had a BMW prior to buying this car. This car is a lot quieter, rides better/smoother, has better visibility, and interior materials. The BMW hype is just that! I love this Acura RLX Advanced.
Own this car
Great car only thing i did not like was trade in value on my last car. Comfortable, great handling ,powerful ,reliable,great gas mileage! Bought the Hybrid and get great gas mileage in the city and highway. Have driven the car for over one year and am still quite impressed.
