  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura RLX
  4. Used 2017 Acura RLX
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Acura RLX Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 RLX
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Write a review
See all RLXES for sale
List Price Range
$20,795 - $34,290
Used RLX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Unfairly Overlooked and Ridiculously Underrated!

Acura host, 04/18/2017
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I test drove just about every luxury sedan in this price range--BMW, Audi, Lexus, Infinity, Porsche (suv), and some midlevel sedans as well, and I can honestly say this is the best one out there. Why? Well,....it depends on what you want. I wanted Quality (I've always loved the way Acura's drive and last), Safety (NHTSA and IIS best ratings --with suite of safety features), Visibility (you can actually see out of the car and over your shoulder), Dependability (not one issue with it for over a year), and Ease of Driving (the smoothest engine and most maneuverability I've come across), ---(btw, the steering IS very connected to the road and incredibly sporty for a large sedan). Not to mention--- the roomy, rear seat, , the quiet cabin, the improved suspension, the way it climbs a hill and never downshifts, not to mention its' classic, elegant appearance. The RLX is a fantastic vehicle and it's a shame that it doesn't get more love in the press. Read reviews from actual owners!! Test drive it yourself, and you'll be extremely surprised in the best possible way. Pricing is high, but check around to get a good deal. They are out there. There is nothing sedate about this top notch sedan. It is thee hidden jewel at Acura!

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

smooth ride

billy chambers, 12/26/2016
Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

By far the best car i have every owned. Does all the bells and whistles in outstanding manner. Cons a bit pricey for most folks.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Great Car

Bob, 01/17/2017
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Traded in a 2012 Acura TL . The 2017 Acura RLX is just a perfect Car. It is quiet has a lot of power and a great car for the price. Tested a Lexus GS350 but the Acura RLX is much better.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

RLX Understated Value

Greg Moore, 07/06/2017
Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This car is a understated value, Had a BMW prior to buying this car. This car is a lot quieter, rides better/smoother, has better visibility, and interior materials. The BMW hype is just that! I love this Acura RLX Advanced.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Own this car

nick Aspiotes, 09/29/2017
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

Great car only thing i did not like was trade in value on my last car. Comfortable, great handling ,powerful ,reliable,great gas mileage! Bought the Hybrid and get great gas mileage in the city and highway. Have driven the car for over one year and am still quite impressed.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all RLXES for sale

Related Used 2017 Acura RLX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles