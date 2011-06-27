Estimated values
2017 Acura RLX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,482
|$27,313
|$30,277
|Clean
|$23,650
|$26,389
|$29,251
|Average
|$21,985
|$24,539
|$27,200
|Rough
|$20,321
|$22,690
|$25,148
Estimated values
2017 Acura RLX Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,345
|$29,116
|$32,015
|Clean
|$25,449
|$28,130
|$30,931
|Average
|$23,658
|$26,159
|$28,761
|Rough
|$21,867
|$24,187
|$26,592
Estimated values
2017 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,802
|$31,714
|$34,765
|Clean
|$27,822
|$30,641
|$33,588
|Average
|$25,864
|$28,493
|$31,232
|Rough
|$23,906
|$26,346
|$28,877
Estimated values
2017 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,451
|$30,757
|$34,215
|Clean
|$26,518
|$29,716
|$33,056
|Average
|$24,652
|$27,633
|$30,738
|Rough
|$22,785
|$25,551
|$28,420