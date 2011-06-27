  1. Home
Used 2004 Acura RL 3.5 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/396 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque231 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
225 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.8 cu.ft.
Length196.6 in.
Curb weight3893 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base114.6 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
  • Premium White Pearl
  • Carbon Gray Pearl
  • Champagne Mist Pearl
  • Satin Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment
  • Slate
  • Ebony
Tires & Wheels
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
