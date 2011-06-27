Estimated values
2015 Acura ILX Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,904
|$14,152
|$16,349
|Clean
|$11,371
|$13,508
|$15,586
|Average
|$10,306
|$12,220
|$14,061
|Rough
|$9,242
|$10,933
|$12,536
Estimated values
2015 Acura ILX Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,899
|$14,150
|$16,349
|Clean
|$11,367
|$13,506
|$15,586
|Average
|$10,302
|$12,218
|$14,061
|Rough
|$9,238
|$10,931
|$12,536
Estimated values
2015 Acura ILX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,680
|$15,011
|$17,290
|Clean
|$12,112
|$14,328
|$16,483
|Average
|$10,978
|$12,962
|$14,870
|Rough
|$9,844
|$11,596
|$13,257
Estimated values
2015 Acura ILX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,169
|$13,324
|$15,429
|Clean
|$10,669
|$12,718
|$14,709
|Average
|$9,670
|$11,506
|$13,270
|Rough
|$8,671
|$10,293
|$11,830