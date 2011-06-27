  1. Home
Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,840
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,840
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,840
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.4/436.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,840
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,840
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,840
Tiguan Protection Kityes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,840
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,840
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,840
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,840
First Aid Kityes
Tiguan Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,840
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,840
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front leg room40.1 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,840
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,840
Side Stepsyes
Tiguan Trailer Hitch Extrasyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,840
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity56.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3397 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length174.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2200 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height65.6 in.
Wheel base102.5 in.
Width71.2 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,840
Exterior Colors
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Wild Cherry Metallic
  • Deep Black Metallic
  • Pepper Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,840
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
215/65R16 98H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,840
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,840
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
