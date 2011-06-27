Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan Consumer Reviews
Watch the oil level
This is an update on my previous posts. Recently at 28000 miles I noticed the oil pressure light was flashing in my Routan. After inspecting the dipstick I was surprised to see that the car had very little oil, so I ended up adding 2.5 quarts of 5W-20 oil. I was surprised because I have never missed any of my scheduled maintenance. When I took the car to the dealer they said that they have seen this issue with these vans. And the recommendation was to check the oil level every 3000 miles. They said these vans burn oil in average 1 quart every 3000 miles. For your info, I have changed my engine oil in average every 5500 miles when the light had indicated that it is time to do so.
2010 Routan SE w/RSE and NAVI
After test driving the Toyota, Chrysler, Dodge, Kia and Honda minivans we settled on the Routan. Of the minivans tested the dashboard/instrument panel and gauges of the Routan give the appearance of an upscale car and does not scream minivan. The faux metal strip is convincing and is more refined compared to cheesy faux wood. Seats are comfortable and operation of controls are intuitive. The ride is quiet and taut with good steering input. The 3.8L V-6 is more than adequate around town. We live close to the Sierras and the van performs adequately going up steep grades although the engine will rev at higher RPMs. Shifts to the lower gear are nearly imperceptible
Great Value Minivan
I have previously researched this car for almost 6 months and I just decided to buy it now for a huge incentives (i mean $8400 off from MSRP!). The only downful on this van is that they always attached it with chrysler/dodge. Hey people, we should be proud of our own products. Anyway, based on my analysis, the handling is decent, it has enough power to pass slow moving cars. I dont have problems changing lanes, the side mirror is a good size and its adequately placed. I dont have problems with my blind spot side. It feels that you are in control in the road. My family loves it. Dont get the overpriced Sienna and Odyssey. Save your extra money for vacation.
Not as promised
So here is the skinny on this - If you promise something, stand behind it and deliver - does not matter who the company is. The reason we switched from a SUV to a Minivan was because the gas mileage was supposed to be so much better 17/25. Instead I am getting similar mileage to the 7 passenger SUV that we had before this. 13/19 My wife loved her SUV and I convinced her that this would save us money on the gas, instead I feel like a fool but that is because, I / we were lied to and deceived.
Mini Van
This van is great for the family its wonderful for the kids and it has plenty of room. My kids love this van they are always saying that it is the most roomy and they are super comfortable in this van. I use this for my kids when they have sports it has all the room i need to carry all the chairs and all the other equipment that's fio sure any big family would love this car. i know we do this is the best van ever. Pricing is good to. its very fair and i love that it was cheep enough for a woman with 7 kids :)
