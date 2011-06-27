  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Routan
  4. Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan
  5. Appraisal value

2010 Volkswagen Routan Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium CARB 4dr Minivan (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,305$6,444$7,933
Clean$4,130$6,178$7,570
Average$3,779$5,648$6,844
Rough$3,429$5,118$6,117
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Routan S 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,616$4,193$5,285
Clean$2,510$4,021$5,043
Average$2,297$3,676$4,559
Rough$2,084$3,331$4,075
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Routan SEL 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,662$5,440$6,680
Clean$3,513$5,216$6,374
Average$3,215$4,769$5,763
Rough$2,917$4,321$5,151
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Routan SEL CARB 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Ent, Nav (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,518$5,772$7,329
Clean$3,374$5,535$6,994
Average$3,088$5,060$6,322
Rough$2,801$4,585$5,651
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Routan SE 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,696$3,840$4,644
Clean$2,586$3,683$4,431
Average$2,367$3,367$4,006
Rough$2,147$3,051$3,581
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Routan SEL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Ent, Nav (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,898$5,747$7,039
Clean$3,739$5,510$6,717
Average$3,422$5,038$6,072
Rough$3,104$4,565$5,428
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Routan SEL CARB 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,750$5,675$7,015
Clean$3,597$5,441$6,694
Average$3,292$4,974$6,051
Rough$2,986$4,508$5,409
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Routan SE 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Ent, Nav (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,241$4,897$6,050
Clean$3,109$4,696$5,773
Average$2,845$4,293$5,219
Rough$2,581$3,890$4,665
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Routan SE 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Ent (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,358$5,140$6,379
Clean$3,221$4,928$6,087
Average$2,948$4,506$5,503
Rough$2,674$4,083$4,919
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium 4dr Minivan (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,264$6,184$7,528
Clean$4,090$5,930$7,183
Average$3,743$5,421$6,494
Rough$3,396$4,912$5,804
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Volkswagen Routan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Volkswagen Routan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,510 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,021 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Routan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Volkswagen Routan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,510 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,021 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Volkswagen Routan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Volkswagen Routan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,510 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,021 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Volkswagen Routan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Volkswagen Routan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Volkswagen Routan ranges from $2,084 to $5,285, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Volkswagen Routan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.