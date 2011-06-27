Used 2009 Volkswagen Eos Consumer Reviews

Baby Boomer Bust! Stephen Harris , 02/18/2010 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I believe this car is for the baby boomer that has finally reached a time in life when they feel they deserve a fun car. They have lived with the practical long enough and want something that makes no obvious sense. I think it is the most fun car I have ever owned and has the VW stamp of quality. No problems after 4000 miles of ownership and a trip of 2500 miles to Florida and back was super. No problem with trunk space, two bags consisting of one duffle and one regular was plenty for wife and I for one week. VERY comfortable and had no problems with power for passing or keeping up with traffic. Grandkids love the "transformer" and it gets lots of attention. Most people can't believe it's VW Report Abuse

Problem free for 72K miles! rcboater , 03/24/2014 Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Bought my car new in May 2009. Car is now 5 years old, and we've put 50,000 fun-filled miles on it. MPG is pretty good, too. On the highway, I get 32 MPG. In my mixed suburban driving, I will get about 28 if I drive normally, but have gotten as high as 35 on the same route by driving conservatively. My car has never leaked- but I paid heed to the advice on the owner forums to lubricate the roof seals annually, to keep them soft and pliable. (That's a 20 minute job.) I've had NO issues with the mechanical aspects of the car-- to date, the only thing outside of regular scheduled fluid changes was new rear brake pads at 31K miles. UPDATE: Now up to 68K miles, all still good. Rear brake pads again at 60K. My only real complaint with the car goes back to how VW packaged the options in 2009. Back then, to get the leather seats and steering wheel audio controls, you had to buy the Lux, which meant you got an automatic. I wanted the manual, which meant I had to have the Komfort, which couldn't have those other options. I do love my manual Tx- so it was the right choice, but I wish VW had been more flexible in the optioning. UPDATE: Now up to 75K miles all good. I did go ahead and proactively have the timing belt tensioner replaced, now that the extended warranty has expired. I decided the $1100 cost was worth it to prevent a potential catastrophic engine failure. NOT happy that VW won't issue a recall on this. I won't go into details, but google VW timing belt tensioner for the full story. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

TIMING CHAIN BREAKS NEW MOTOR REQUIRED Tim , 04/22/2017 Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful I would like to express how disappointed I am with Volkswagen and my VW 2009 EOS Komfort. DO NOT PURCHASE ONE THESE VEHICLES UNLESS YOU WANT TO PUT AN EXPENSIVE NEW MOTOR IN THE VEHICLE AT SOME POINT BEFORE IT HITS 100,000 miles. My issue with Volkswagen/Audi is the common problem with the timing chain in many Volkswagen (VW) and Audi models manufactured between 2008 and 2013. They have a serious engine defect where the timing chain will break and cause to severe engine damage that costs thousands of dollars to fix. Can you please explain this to me why there has not been a recall on all these vehicles. 2008-2010 and 2012 VW Beetle 2009-2013 VW CC 2008-2012 VW EOS 2008-2012 VW Golf 2008-2012 VW GTI 2008-2012 VW Jetta 2008-2012 VW Passat 2008-2011 VW R32 2008-2010 VW Rabbit 2009-2012 VW Routan 2008-2012 VW Tiguan 2008-2013 VW Touareg 2011 VW Touareg Hybrid 2008-2012 Audi A3 2008-2012 Audi A4 2008-2012 Audi A5 2010-2012 Audi A6 2012 Audi A7 2008-2012 Audi TT 2010-2012 Audi Q3 2009-2012 Audi Q5 2012 Audi Q7 I have had such timing chain malfunctions, that bend valves and result in extensive engine damage that it can not fixed and only option is to install a new/used engine. My vehicle is a VW 2009 EOS Komfort. Now I am without a vehicle and have an estimate of $6,000.00 to have the engine replaced. This was from an independent mechanic shop. When I talked to the Baxter Volkswagen LaVista, NE dealership, they informed me that I needed to have them look at the motor at a cost of $495.00, to tell me something that my independent mechanic told me for free, that the engine was not repairable. Then they informed me that it would cost $8,000.00 to have a new engine put in the vehicle versus then $6,000.00 from the independent mechanic shop. To me this is completely ridiculous, as no fault of mine this vehicle engine failed me. Can you explain to me why a vehicle with less than $90,000 miles would have this problem? Why so many other, of the vehicle listed above, have had this problem and nothing has been done about it. Why has a recall not been made? If Volkswagen had any integrity they would listen to their customers. With the lack of support from the Baxter Volkswagen LaVista, NE dealership and VW of America I will now longer be a customer for any Volkswagen. Performance Report Abuse

Worst Car Ever jlmurray81 , 07/20/2011 18 of 20 people found this review helpful I leased this car back in August on 2008 and have had nothing but problems with it and the dealership ever since. Four weeks after I leased the car, a transmission valve had to be replaced. I learned about his problem only after nearly being killed on the freeway because my car lost all forward momentum. To add insult to injury the dealership insisted it was my starter that caused this issue. Only after speaking to a mechanic was this issue actually addressed. The dealership had my car for over three weeks and tried to charge me for the rental car. Approximately a year later the manufacture issued a recall for this transmission value issue. Report Abuse