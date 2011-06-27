Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,227
|$27,489
|$30,254
|Clean
|$24,780
|$26,998
|$29,709
|Average
|$23,885
|$26,015
|$28,620
|Rough
|$22,990
|$25,032
|$27,531
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,570
|$32,222
|$35,462
|Clean
|$29,046
|$31,646
|$34,823
|Average
|$27,997
|$30,494
|$33,547
|Rough
|$26,948
|$29,342
|$32,270
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,422
|$29,880
|$32,885
|Clean
|$26,935
|$29,346
|$32,293
|Average
|$25,963
|$28,277
|$31,109
|Rough
|$24,990
|$27,209
|$29,926
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,147
|$29,582
|$32,556
|Clean
|$26,666
|$29,053
|$31,970
|Average
|$25,703
|$27,995
|$30,798
|Rough
|$24,740
|$26,938
|$29,626
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,071
|$28,409
|$31,265
|Clean
|$25,608
|$27,901
|$30,702
|Average
|$24,684
|$26,885
|$29,577
|Rough
|$23,759
|$25,870
|$28,451
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,215
|$30,745
|$33,837
|Clean
|$27,715
|$30,196
|$33,228
|Average
|$26,714
|$29,096
|$32,010
|Rough
|$25,713
|$27,997
|$30,792
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,296
|$25,385
|$27,938
|Clean
|$22,883
|$24,931
|$27,435
|Average
|$22,057
|$24,023
|$26,429
|Rough
|$21,230
|$23,116
|$25,424
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,016
|$33,797
|$37,195
|Clean
|$30,466
|$33,193
|$36,525
|Average
|$29,365
|$31,985
|$35,187
|Rough
|$28,265
|$30,776
|$33,848
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,296
|$34,102
|$37,531
|Clean
|$30,740
|$33,492
|$36,855
|Average
|$29,630
|$32,273
|$35,504
|Rough
|$28,520
|$31,054
|$34,153
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,709
|$33,463
|$36,828
|Clean
|$30,165
|$32,865
|$36,166
|Average
|$29,075
|$31,668
|$34,840
|Rough
|$27,986
|$30,472
|$33,514
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,674
|$38,874
|$42,782
|Clean
|$35,042
|$38,179
|$42,012
|Average
|$33,776
|$36,789
|$40,472
|Rough
|$32,511
|$35,399
|$38,932
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,227
|$27,489
|$30,254
|Clean
|$24,780
|$26,998
|$29,709
|Average
|$23,885
|$26,015
|$28,620
|Rough
|$22,990
|$25,032
|$27,531
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,211
|$36,189
|$39,828
|Clean
|$32,622
|$35,542
|$39,111
|Average
|$31,444
|$34,248
|$37,678
|Rough
|$30,266
|$32,954
|$36,244
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,310
|$28,670
|$31,552
|Clean
|$25,843
|$28,157
|$30,984
|Average
|$24,910
|$27,132
|$29,849
|Rough
|$23,977
|$26,107
|$28,713
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,305
|$30,842
|$33,944
|Clean
|$27,803
|$30,291
|$33,333
|Average
|$26,799
|$29,188
|$32,111
|Rough
|$25,795
|$28,086
|$30,889