  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Atlas
  4. 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
  5. Appraisal value

2019 Volkswagen Atlas Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,227$27,489$30,254
Clean$24,780$26,998$29,709
Average$23,885$26,015$28,620
Rough$22,990$25,032$27,531
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Atlas with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Atlas near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,570$32,222$35,462
Clean$29,046$31,646$34,823
Average$27,997$30,494$33,547
Rough$26,948$29,342$32,270
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Atlas with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Atlas near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,422$29,880$32,885
Clean$26,935$29,346$32,293
Average$25,963$28,277$31,109
Rough$24,990$27,209$29,926
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Atlas with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Atlas near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,147$29,582$32,556
Clean$26,666$29,053$31,970
Average$25,703$27,995$30,798
Rough$24,740$26,938$29,626
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Atlas with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Atlas near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,071$28,409$31,265
Clean$25,608$27,901$30,702
Average$24,684$26,885$29,577
Rough$23,759$25,870$28,451
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Atlas with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Atlas near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,215$30,745$33,837
Clean$27,715$30,196$33,228
Average$26,714$29,096$32,010
Rough$25,713$27,997$30,792
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Atlas with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Atlas near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,296$25,385$27,938
Clean$22,883$24,931$27,435
Average$22,057$24,023$26,429
Rough$21,230$23,116$25,424
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Atlas with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Atlas near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,016$33,797$37,195
Clean$30,466$33,193$36,525
Average$29,365$31,985$35,187
Rough$28,265$30,776$33,848
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Atlas with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Atlas near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,296$34,102$37,531
Clean$30,740$33,492$36,855
Average$29,630$32,273$35,504
Rough$28,520$31,054$34,153
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Atlas with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Atlas near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,709$33,463$36,828
Clean$30,165$32,865$36,166
Average$29,075$31,668$34,840
Rough$27,986$30,472$33,514
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Atlas with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Atlas near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,674$38,874$42,782
Clean$35,042$38,179$42,012
Average$33,776$36,789$40,472
Rough$32,511$35,399$38,932
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Atlas with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Atlas near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,227$27,489$30,254
Clean$24,780$26,998$29,709
Average$23,885$26,015$28,620
Rough$22,990$25,032$27,531
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Atlas with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Atlas near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,211$36,189$39,828
Clean$32,622$35,542$39,111
Average$31,444$34,248$37,678
Rough$30,266$32,954$36,244
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Atlas with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Atlas near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,310$28,670$31,552
Clean$25,843$28,157$30,984
Average$24,910$27,132$29,849
Rough$23,977$26,107$28,713
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Atlas with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Atlas near you
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,305$30,842$33,944
Clean$27,803$30,291$33,333
Average$26,799$29,188$32,111
Rough$25,795$28,086$30,889
Sell my 2019 Volkswagen Atlas with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Atlas near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Volkswagen Atlas on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,715 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,196 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Atlas is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,715 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,196 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,715 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,196 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Volkswagen Atlas ranges from $25,713 to $33,837, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.