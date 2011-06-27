Estimated values
2005 BMW X5 4.8is AWD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,713
|$2,803
|$2,851
|Clean
|$2,509
|$2,590
|$2,633
|Average
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$2,198
|Rough
|$1,693
|$1,738
|$1,763
Estimated values
2005 BMW X5 3.0i AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,249
|$2,922
|$3,286
|Clean
|$2,080
|$2,700
|$3,035
|Average
|$1,742
|$2,256
|$2,533
|Rough
|$1,403
|$1,812
|$2,032
Estimated values
2005 BMW X5 4.4i AWD 4dr SUV (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,625
|$3,404
|$3,826
|Clean
|$2,427
|$3,146
|$3,534
|Average
|$2,032
|$2,629
|$2,950
|Rough
|$1,637
|$2,111
|$2,366