Estimated values
1991 Cadillac Seville STS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$570
|$1,276
|$1,660
|Clean
|$508
|$1,139
|$1,483
|Average
|$383
|$866
|$1,128
|Rough
|$258
|$593
|$773
Estimated values
1991 Cadillac Seville 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$512
|$1,165
|$1,519
|Clean
|$456
|$1,041
|$1,357
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$232
|$542
|$707