Estimated values
2006 Buick Rendezvous CX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,912
|$2,596
|$2,962
|Clean
|$1,766
|$2,394
|$2,732
|Average
|$1,473
|$1,991
|$2,271
|Rough
|$1,180
|$1,588
|$1,810
Estimated values
2006 Buick Rendezvous CX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,219
|$3,241
|$3,792
|Clean
|$2,049
|$2,990
|$3,497
|Average
|$1,709
|$2,487
|$2,907
|Rough
|$1,369
|$1,984
|$2,316