Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,552
|$33,197
|$33,999
|Clean
|$32,043
|$32,666
|$33,438
|Average
|$31,023
|$31,605
|$32,316
|Rough
|$30,004
|$30,543
|$31,194
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,570
|$52,592
|$53,861
|Clean
|$50,763
|$51,751
|$52,973
|Average
|$49,148
|$50,069
|$51,195
|Rough
|$47,533
|$48,387
|$49,418
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,615
|$21,383
|$22,331
|Clean
|$20,292
|$21,041
|$21,963
|Average
|$19,647
|$20,357
|$21,226
|Rough
|$19,001
|$19,673
|$20,489
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,866
|$36,576
|$37,459
|Clean
|$35,304
|$35,991
|$36,841
|Average
|$34,181
|$34,821
|$35,605
|Rough
|$33,058
|$33,651
|$34,369
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 3LT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,512
|$25,176
|$25,999
|Clean
|$24,128
|$24,774
|$25,570
|Average
|$23,360
|$23,969
|$24,712
|Rough
|$22,593
|$23,163
|$23,854
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,410
|$23,302
|$24,404
|Clean
|$22,059
|$22,930
|$24,001
|Average
|$21,357
|$22,184
|$23,196
|Rough
|$20,655
|$21,439
|$22,391
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,522
|$25,645
|$27,031
|Clean
|$24,138
|$25,235
|$26,585
|Average
|$23,370
|$24,415
|$25,693
|Rough
|$22,602
|$23,595
|$24,801
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,129
|$54,180
|$55,489
|Clean
|$52,297
|$53,314
|$54,573
|Average
|$50,633
|$51,581
|$52,742
|Rough
|$48,969
|$49,848
|$50,911
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,436
|$24,041
|$24,791
|Clean
|$23,069
|$23,657
|$24,382
|Average
|$22,335
|$22,888
|$23,564
|Rough
|$21,601
|$22,119
|$22,746
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,295
|$38,033
|$38,952
|Clean
|$36,711
|$37,425
|$38,309
|Average
|$35,543
|$36,209
|$37,024
|Rough
|$34,375
|$34,992
|$35,739
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,722
|$32,533
|$33,539
|Clean
|$31,225
|$32,013
|$32,986
|Average
|$30,232
|$30,972
|$31,879
|Rough
|$29,238
|$29,932
|$30,772
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,445
|$20,222
|$21,182
|Clean
|$19,140
|$19,899
|$20,833
|Average
|$18,531
|$19,252
|$20,134
|Rough
|$17,922
|$18,605
|$19,435
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 3LT 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,493
|$30,077
|$30,803
|Clean
|$29,031
|$29,596
|$30,295
|Average
|$28,108
|$28,634
|$29,279
|Rough
|$27,184
|$27,672
|$28,262