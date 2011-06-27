  1. Home
2019 Chevrolet Camaro Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,552$33,197$33,999
Clean$32,043$32,666$33,438
Average$31,023$31,605$32,316
Rough$30,004$30,543$31,194
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,570$52,592$53,861
Clean$50,763$51,751$52,973
Average$49,148$50,069$51,195
Rough$47,533$48,387$49,418
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,615$21,383$22,331
Clean$20,292$21,041$21,963
Average$19,647$20,357$21,226
Rough$19,001$19,673$20,489
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,866$36,576$37,459
Clean$35,304$35,991$36,841
Average$34,181$34,821$35,605
Rough$33,058$33,651$34,369
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 3LT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,512$25,176$25,999
Clean$24,128$24,774$25,570
Average$23,360$23,969$24,712
Rough$22,593$23,163$23,854
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,410$23,302$24,404
Clean$22,059$22,930$24,001
Average$21,357$22,184$23,196
Rough$20,655$21,439$22,391
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,522$25,645$27,031
Clean$24,138$25,235$26,585
Average$23,370$24,415$25,693
Rough$22,602$23,595$24,801
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,129$54,180$55,489
Clean$52,297$53,314$54,573
Average$50,633$51,581$52,742
Rough$48,969$49,848$50,911
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,436$24,041$24,791
Clean$23,069$23,657$24,382
Average$22,335$22,888$23,564
Rough$21,601$22,119$22,746
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,295$38,033$38,952
Clean$36,711$37,425$38,309
Average$35,543$36,209$37,024
Rough$34,375$34,992$35,739
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,722$32,533$33,539
Clean$31,225$32,013$32,986
Average$30,232$30,972$31,879
Rough$29,238$29,932$30,772
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,445$20,222$21,182
Clean$19,140$19,899$20,833
Average$18,531$19,252$20,134
Rough$17,922$18,605$19,435
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 3LT 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,493$30,077$30,803
Clean$29,031$29,596$30,295
Average$28,108$28,634$29,279
Rough$27,184$27,672$28,262
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Chevrolet Camaro on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,140 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,899 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Camaro is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,140 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,899 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,140 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,899 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Chevrolet Camaro ranges from $17,922 to $21,182, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.