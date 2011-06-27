  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Buick Lucerne CX-2 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,141$5,250$5,958
Clean$3,825$4,855$5,499
Average$3,195$4,067$4,580
Rough$2,564$3,278$3,662
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Buick Lucerne CXL-5 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,881$3,107$3,272
Clean$2,662$2,874$3,020
Average$2,223$2,407$2,516
Rough$1,784$1,940$2,011
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Buick Lucerne CXL 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,905$5,112$5,876
Clean$3,608$4,728$5,423
Average$3,013$3,960$4,517
Rough$2,418$3,192$3,611
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Buick Lucerne CXL-4 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,832$5,665$6,215
Clean$4,464$5,240$5,736
Average$3,728$4,389$4,778
Rough$2,992$3,538$3,819
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Buick Lucerne CXL Special Edition 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,963$5,181$5,954
Clean$3,661$4,792$5,495
Average$3,057$4,014$4,577
Rough$2,454$3,235$3,659
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Buick Lucerne Super 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,427$5,742$6,576
Clean$4,090$5,310$6,069
Average$3,416$4,448$5,055
Rough$2,742$3,585$4,041
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Buick Lucerne CX 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,783$4,994$5,758
Clean$3,495$4,618$5,314
Average$2,919$3,868$4,426
Rough$2,343$3,118$3,538
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Buick Lucerne CXL-3 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,825$4,787$5,403
Clean$3,534$4,427$4,986
Average$2,951$3,708$4,153
Rough$2,368$2,989$3,320
Estimated values

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Buick Lucerne on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Buick Lucerne with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,495 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,618 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Buick Lucerne is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Buick Lucerne with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,495 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,618 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Buick Lucerne, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Buick Lucerne with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,495 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,618 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Buick Lucerne. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Buick Lucerne and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Buick Lucerne ranges from $2,343 to $5,758, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Buick Lucerne is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.