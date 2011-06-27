Estimated values
2009 Buick Lucerne CX-2 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,141
|$5,250
|$5,958
|Clean
|$3,825
|$4,855
|$5,499
|Average
|$3,195
|$4,067
|$4,580
|Rough
|$2,564
|$3,278
|$3,662
Estimated values
2009 Buick Lucerne CXL-5 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,881
|$3,107
|$3,272
|Clean
|$2,662
|$2,874
|$3,020
|Average
|$2,223
|$2,407
|$2,516
|Rough
|$1,784
|$1,940
|$2,011
Estimated values
2009 Buick Lucerne CXL 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,905
|$5,112
|$5,876
|Clean
|$3,608
|$4,728
|$5,423
|Average
|$3,013
|$3,960
|$4,517
|Rough
|$2,418
|$3,192
|$3,611
Estimated values
2009 Buick Lucerne CXL-4 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,832
|$5,665
|$6,215
|Clean
|$4,464
|$5,240
|$5,736
|Average
|$3,728
|$4,389
|$4,778
|Rough
|$2,992
|$3,538
|$3,819
Estimated values
2009 Buick Lucerne CXL Special Edition 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,963
|$5,181
|$5,954
|Clean
|$3,661
|$4,792
|$5,495
|Average
|$3,057
|$4,014
|$4,577
|Rough
|$2,454
|$3,235
|$3,659
Estimated values
2009 Buick Lucerne Super 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,427
|$5,742
|$6,576
|Clean
|$4,090
|$5,310
|$6,069
|Average
|$3,416
|$4,448
|$5,055
|Rough
|$2,742
|$3,585
|$4,041
Estimated values
2009 Buick Lucerne CX 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,783
|$4,994
|$5,758
|Clean
|$3,495
|$4,618
|$5,314
|Average
|$2,919
|$3,868
|$4,426
|Rough
|$2,343
|$3,118
|$3,538
Estimated values
2009 Buick Lucerne CXL-3 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,825
|$4,787
|$5,403
|Clean
|$3,534
|$4,427
|$4,986
|Average
|$2,951
|$3,708
|$4,153
|Rough
|$2,368
|$2,989
|$3,320