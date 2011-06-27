Estimated values
2008 BMW 5 Series 535xi 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,128
|$5,157
|$5,727
|Clean
|$3,736
|$4,670
|$5,183
|Average
|$2,953
|$3,695
|$4,096
|Rough
|$2,169
|$2,721
|$3,009
Estimated values
2008 BMW 5 Series 535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,773
|$4,758
|$5,301
|Clean
|$3,415
|$4,308
|$4,798
|Average
|$2,699
|$3,409
|$3,792
|Rough
|$1,983
|$2,511
|$2,786
Estimated values
2008 BMW 5 Series 528xi 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,557
|$4,461
|$4,962
|Clean
|$3,219
|$4,040
|$4,491
|Average
|$2,544
|$3,197
|$3,549
|Rough
|$1,869
|$2,354
|$2,608
Estimated values
2008 BMW 5 Series 528i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,310
|$4,088
|$4,519
|Clean
|$2,996
|$3,701
|$4,090
|Average
|$2,367
|$2,929
|$3,233
|Rough
|$1,739
|$2,157
|$2,375
Estimated values
2008 BMW 5 Series 535xi 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,471
|$5,371
|$5,872
|Clean
|$4,047
|$4,864
|$5,315
|Average
|$3,198
|$3,849
|$4,200
|Rough
|$2,350
|$2,834
|$3,086
Estimated values
2008 BMW 5 Series 550i 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,204
|$5,290
|$5,891
|Clean
|$3,805
|$4,790
|$5,332
|Average
|$3,007
|$3,791
|$4,214
|Rough
|$2,209
|$2,791
|$3,096