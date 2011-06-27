Estimated values
2002 Buick Century Custom 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,468
|$2,288
|$2,738
|Clean
|$1,297
|$2,026
|$2,424
|Average
|$954
|$1,501
|$1,795
|Rough
|$612
|$975
|$1,167
Estimated values
2002 Buick Century Limited 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,593
|$2,503
|$3,003
|Clean
|$1,407
|$2,216
|$2,659
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,642
|$1,969
|Rough
|$664
|$1,067
|$1,280