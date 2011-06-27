Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Caprice 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$737
|$1,359
|$1,678
|Clean
|$649
|$1,200
|$1,487
|Average
|$474
|$883
|$1,103
|Rough
|$298
|$565
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Caprice LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,320
|$1,678
|Clean
|$551
|$1,165
|$1,487
|Average
|$402
|$857
|$1,103
|Rough
|$253
|$548
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Caprice 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$572
|$1,303
|$1,678
|Clean
|$504
|$1,150
|$1,487
|Average
|$368
|$846
|$1,103
|Rough
|$231
|$541
|$720