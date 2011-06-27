Estimated values
2014 BMW X5 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,284
|$21,369
|$23,315
|Clean
|$18,581
|$20,576
|$22,410
|Average
|$17,176
|$18,989
|$20,598
|Rough
|$15,771
|$17,402
|$18,787
Estimated values
2014 BMW X5 xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,834
|$21,958
|$23,940
|Clean
|$19,111
|$21,143
|$23,010
|Average
|$17,666
|$19,512
|$21,150
|Rough
|$16,220
|$17,881
|$19,290
Estimated values
2014 BMW X5 xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,550
|$23,857
|$26,010
|Clean
|$20,765
|$22,971
|$25,000
|Average
|$19,194
|$21,199
|$22,979
|Rough
|$17,623
|$19,428
|$20,958
Estimated values
2014 BMW X5 sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,261
|$20,370
|$22,334
|Clean
|$17,595
|$19,614
|$21,467
|Average
|$16,265
|$18,101
|$19,732
|Rough
|$14,934
|$16,588
|$17,997