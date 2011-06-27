Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,580
|$28,446
|$30,427
|Clean
|$25,939
|$27,740
|$29,642
|Average
|$24,657
|$26,329
|$28,070
|Rough
|$23,376
|$24,918
|$26,498
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,585
|$48,664
|$49,844
|Clean
|$46,438
|$47,457
|$48,557
|Average
|$44,143
|$45,043
|$45,982
|Rough
|$41,848
|$42,630
|$43,407
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,011
|$23,470
|$25,022
|Clean
|$21,480
|$22,888
|$24,375
|Average
|$20,419
|$21,724
|$23,083
|Rough
|$19,358
|$20,560
|$21,790
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,168
|$21,408
|$22,730
|Clean
|$19,682
|$20,877
|$22,143
|Average
|$18,709
|$19,815
|$20,969
|Rough
|$17,737
|$18,754
|$19,794
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,272
|$33,763
|$35,357
|Clean
|$31,494
|$32,925
|$34,444
|Average
|$29,938
|$31,251
|$32,617
|Rough
|$28,381
|$29,576
|$30,791
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,247
|$22,729
|$24,305
|Clean
|$20,735
|$22,165
|$23,677
|Average
|$19,710
|$21,038
|$22,422
|Rough
|$18,686
|$19,911
|$21,166
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,481
|$29,115
|$30,854
|Clean
|$26,819
|$28,393
|$30,057
|Average
|$25,493
|$26,949
|$28,463
|Rough
|$24,168
|$25,504
|$26,870
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,974
|$18,407
|$19,926
|Clean
|$16,565
|$17,950
|$19,412
|Average
|$15,746
|$17,037
|$18,382
|Rough
|$14,928
|$16,124
|$17,353
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,126
|$19,589
|$21,142
|Clean
|$17,689
|$19,103
|$20,596
|Average
|$16,815
|$18,132
|$19,503
|Rough
|$15,941
|$17,160
|$18,411
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,437
|$21,824
|$23,300
|Clean
|$19,944
|$21,283
|$22,698
|Average
|$18,959
|$20,200
|$21,494
|Rough
|$17,973
|$19,118
|$20,291
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,042
|$32,467
|$33,994
|Clean
|$30,293
|$31,662
|$33,116
|Average
|$28,796
|$30,052
|$31,360
|Rough
|$27,300
|$28,441
|$29,604
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,055
|$46,629
|$48,325
|Clean
|$43,969
|$45,473
|$47,077
|Average
|$41,796
|$43,160
|$44,580
|Rough
|$39,623
|$40,847
|$42,084