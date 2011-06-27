  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,580$28,446$30,427
Clean$25,939$27,740$29,642
Average$24,657$26,329$28,070
Rough$23,376$24,918$26,498
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,585$48,664$49,844
Clean$46,438$47,457$48,557
Average$44,143$45,043$45,982
Rough$41,848$42,630$43,407
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,011$23,470$25,022
Clean$21,480$22,888$24,375
Average$20,419$21,724$23,083
Rough$19,358$20,560$21,790
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,168$21,408$22,730
Clean$19,682$20,877$22,143
Average$18,709$19,815$20,969
Rough$17,737$18,754$19,794
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,272$33,763$35,357
Clean$31,494$32,925$34,444
Average$29,938$31,251$32,617
Rough$28,381$29,576$30,791
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,247$22,729$24,305
Clean$20,735$22,165$23,677
Average$19,710$21,038$22,422
Rough$18,686$19,911$21,166
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,481$29,115$30,854
Clean$26,819$28,393$30,057
Average$25,493$26,949$28,463
Rough$24,168$25,504$26,870
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,974$18,407$19,926
Clean$16,565$17,950$19,412
Average$15,746$17,037$18,382
Rough$14,928$16,124$17,353
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,126$19,589$21,142
Clean$17,689$19,103$20,596
Average$16,815$18,132$19,503
Rough$15,941$17,160$18,411
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,437$21,824$23,300
Clean$19,944$21,283$22,698
Average$18,959$20,200$21,494
Rough$17,973$19,118$20,291
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,042$32,467$33,994
Clean$30,293$31,662$33,116
Average$28,796$30,052$31,360
Rough$27,300$28,441$29,604
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,055$46,629$48,325
Clean$43,969$45,473$47,077
Average$41,796$43,160$44,580
Rough$39,623$40,847$42,084
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Camaro with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Camaro near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Chevrolet Camaro on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,565 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,950 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Camaro is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,565 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,950 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,565 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,950 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ranges from $14,928 to $19,926, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.