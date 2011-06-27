Estimated values
2003 Buick Park Avenue Ultra 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,517
|$3,423
|$3,932
|Clean
|$2,224
|$3,027
|$3,474
|Average
|$1,636
|$2,235
|$2,558
|Rough
|$1,049
|$1,443
|$1,643
Estimated values
2003 Buick Park Avenue 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,287
|$3,141
|$3,620
|Clean
|$2,020
|$2,778
|$3,198
|Average
|$1,487
|$2,051
|$2,355
|Rough
|$953
|$1,324
|$1,512